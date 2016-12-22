FRANKFURT Dec 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE TRADEGATE
Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse is confident that it can win over European
antitrust regulators for the planned merger with London Stock
Exchange Group, the German stock exchange operator's
Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter told Handelsblatt and the
Financial Times in a joint interview.
Separately, Deutsche Boerse said it was exercising a third
and final call option on shares in Tradegate AG to increase its
stake in the Berlin-based financial services provider to almost
20 percent from about 15 percent. The shares are being purchased
from Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG as part of an 2009 options
contract.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading
The company said 9 month sales rose 5.9 percent and
confirmed its targets for the 2016/17 year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 7.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November import prices +0.7 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)