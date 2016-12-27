BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
FRANKFURT Dec 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower
The carmakers are selling a 10 percent stake in mapping company HERE to Chinese mapping company NavInfo, internet services giant Tencent, and Singapore-based investment firm GIC, HERE said on Monday.
Separately, VW trucks chief Andreas Renschler said the firm aimed to be the a global champion in terms of customer satisfaction, innovation and profitability, rather than in terms of sales volume, according to Handelsblatt daily.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The lender's German wealth management unit aims to grow faster than the market by taking market share from public-sector savings banks and mutual savings banks who are overburdened by new regulation, the head of Commerzbank's wealth management unit told weekly Euro am Sonntag.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
China will cut the guaranteed subsidised prices paid for electricity supplied to its national grid by newly built large-scale solar power plants and onshore wind turbines starting Jan. 1, the country's state planner said in a statement on Monday.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The industrial services group is cutting headcount at its headquarter to around 220 from around 280 as part of its reorganisation, Chief Executive Thomas Blades told German daily Mannheimer Morgen in an interview.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 7.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
