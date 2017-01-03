BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jan 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS BMW,,
BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher lower
German December car sales expected.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated x percent 0.1 lower
Former co-chief executive Anshu Jain is joining Cantor Fitzgerald LP as president, the U.S. financial services company said.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Euronext offers 510 million euros ($533.46 million) for London Stock Exchange Group's French clearing unit.
RIB SOFTWARE
No indication available
The company expects to earn 800 million euros in annual revenue from its cooperation with U.S. firm Flextronics if a market share of five percent is achieved, Chief Executive Thomas Wolf told Boersen-Zeitung.
GRENKE
No indication available
The company increased new business volume 16 percent last year to 1.97 billion euros.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated unchanged
The company said it started the year with portfolio growth.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.
Time: 7.24 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December unemployment due at 0855 GMT. Total seen -5.000, rate 6.0 pct)
German December prelim. consumer inflation due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9560 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Andreas Cremer.)
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago