FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent
higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated up 1.6 pct
Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had
granted priority review designation to the supplemental New Drug
Application (sNDA) for regorafenib for the second-line treatment
of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) in
the United States.
BMW DAIMLER VW
BMW indicated up 0.2 pct, Daimler up 0.5 pct, VW up 0.7 pct
U.S. chip maker Intel will take a 15 percent stake
in German digital mapping firm HERE, it said on Tuesday, as it
seeks to build its presence in automated driving technology.
LINDE
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Linde has selected Adel, Georgia as the site of a new
atmospheric gases plant.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.7 pct
A federal judge on Tuesday delayed the sentencing a German
man who is the only person to face U.S. criminal charges over
Volkswagen's diesel emission cheating scandal, as he cooperates
with prosecutors still investigating the matter.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from
"neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 7.46 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December Services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen stable at
53.8.
