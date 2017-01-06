FRANKFURT Jan 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
Nissan is halting joint development of luxury cars
with Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, sources close to the companies
told Reuters, suspending a key project in their seven-year
partnership and potentially hitting profitability at a new
shared factory in Mexico.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has hired investment
banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, to plan an initial public
offering, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US unit said
preliminary prepaid net additions reached 541,000 in the fourth
quarter, below the estimate of 594,000 expected by market
research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
INFINEON
Indicated unchanged
Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss told Handelsblatt in an
interview he expects slower growth in the semiconductor industry
to trigger more consolidation in the industry and expects
Infineon to play an active role in the process.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Standard Industries' $1.2 billion offer for the
German roof tile maker is due to end at midnight on Friday. An
additional acceptance period is to run from Jan. 12 to 25.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL - Societe General raises to "buy" from
"hold"
WIRECARD - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral"
from "outperform"
BRAAS MONIER - HSBC lowers to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 0714 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Weak demand both at home and abroad drove a
bigger-than-expected fall in German industrial orders in
November, marking a slight correction after a surge in the prior
month, data showed on Friday.
German retail sales rose by between 1.8 and 2.1 percent on
the year in 2016 in real terms, a slightly slower growth rate
than in the previous year, data showed on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz)