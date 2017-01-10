Jan 10 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open
unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0743 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CHINA
China's producer prices surged the most in more than five
years in December and by more than expected as prices of coal
and other raw materials soared, adding to expectations that
global inflation may be stronger in 2017. The director of
China's National Development and Reform Commission said on
Tuesday China's economic growth in 2016 was expected to be
around 6.7 percent. Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail
customers rose 17.1 percent in December from a year earlier, the
China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on
Tuesday.
BASF
Indicated down 0.1 pct
BASF said it would raise the price of some Tinuvin light
stabilisers by 15-20 percent from Jan. 11 as a result of
raw-material price increases.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated down 0.7 pct
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan will not make a
definitive strategy announcement with the publication of 2016
figures on Feb. 2 but will wait until the new Basel IV rules are
clearer and set a course by the time of the bank's annual
shareholder meeting on May 18, Handelsblatt said, citing
financial sources. Even then, drastic steps are not expected but
rather detailed efficiency measures, Handelsblatt said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated down 0.9 pct
The telecoms operator issued a series of bonds worth $3.5
billion with a duration of 3, 5 and 10 years for refinancing
purposes, taking advantage of benign market conditions in the
U.S. corporate bond market.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China
Airlines to support the development of the airline's
maintenance, engineering and technical training capabilities in
Taiwan.
K+S
Indicated down 0.6 pct
The world's biggest salt producer said profitability of its
Salt division remains below 2020 targets, in part because the
weather was too mild, FAZ said, quoting an internal K&S
newsletter. K&S targets are based on the assumption of "normal
winter" weather, FAZ said.
METRO
Indicated down 3.2 pct
Metro, which plans to split into two companies by mid-2017,
reported that sales slipped 0.6 percent in the critical
Christmas quarter, due to weakness at its Real hypermarkets and
sluggish performance in consumer electronics.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated down 0.1 pct
As a result of the acquisition by Marsella Holdings, current
Braas Monier shares traded on the SDAX index will be replaced
with a tendered class of Braas Monier share, effective January
12, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said. At the end of the
takeover, Braas shares may be replaced by another company,
Boerse said.
SGL CARBON
Indicated up 1 pct
Japan's Mitsubishi Rayon said it agreed to acquire
a U.S. carbon fibre-production plant from SGL Carbon for an
undisclosed price. An SGL spokeman said the plant was the
smallest of three global carbon fibre factories and the
transaction was part of SGL's effort to consolidate production
sites to cut costs and would not constitute a withdrawal from
markets.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral"
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Goldman Sachs cuts to
"neutral"
SIEMENS - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"
LANXESS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
GRENKE - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 7.47 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Georgina Prodhan)