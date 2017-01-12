FRANKFURT Jan 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The CEOs of Bayer and Monsanto are in New York pressing their case with President-elect Donald Trump to approve their merger and to tout the creation of U.S. jobs if the deal goes through, FOX Business Network reported late Wednesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The European Central Bank needs to carefully analyse a proposed merger between London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse, particularly given Britain's decision to leave the EU, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The carmaker has agreed to plead guilty to U.S. charges it cheated on diesel emissions tests for a decade, accepting a $4.3 billion fine, the largest on an automaker ever, while a federal grand jury indicted six former VW executives for involvement in the conspiracy.

Separately, further individuals could be charged in an ongoing investigation by U.S. authorities into Volkswagen's diesel emissions cheating, suggesting the settlement reached on Wednesday may not be the last chapter in the scandal.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

A firm performance in its key sugar sector helped fuel a 51.7 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 100 million euros ($106.06 million) and the company raised its earnings forecast for the full year.

HELLA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Sales and earnings increased in the first half of the year, with adjusted EBIT up 4.9 percent to 268 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WIRECARD - KBW initiates coverage with "outperform" rating, a 52 euros price target.

COVESTRO - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to underperform from neutral.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei closed -1.19 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 7.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German 2016 GDP due at 0900 GMT. Seen +1.8 pct according to a Reuters poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

