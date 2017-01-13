FRANKFURT Jan 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LINDE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The industrial gas producer and U.S. rival Praxair
have started hammering out the details of their merger deal
agreed in December and expect the transaction to be finalized by
May, sources familiar with the negotiations told Handelsblatt.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered a Volkswagen executive
charged in the Justice Department's diesel emissions
investigation held without bail pending trial.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport fell 0.4 percent in
2016 to 61 million, German airport operator Fraport said on
Friday, the first decline since 2009, as attacks in Europe
deterred Asian and U.S. visitors from Europe's fourth-largest
hub.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
A U.S. judge on Thursday put on hold a new federal rule that
dialysis providers have said would prevent dialysis patients
from using charitable assistance to buy private health
insurance.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TALANX - HSBC cuts to 'Hold' from 'Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Dec wholesale prices rose 1.2 pct m/m and 2.8 y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Andreas
Cremer)