FRANKFURT Jan 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LINDE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The industrial gas producer and U.S. rival Praxair have started hammering out the details of their merger deal agreed in December and expect the transaction to be finalized by May, sources familiar with the negotiations told Handelsblatt.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered a Volkswagen executive charged in the Justice Department's diesel emissions investigation held without bail pending trial.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport fell 0.4 percent in 2016 to 61 million, German airport operator Fraport said on Friday, the first decline since 2009, as attacks in Europe deterred Asian and U.S. visitors from Europe's fourth-largest hub.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

A U.S. judge on Thursday put on hold a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent dialysis patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TALANX - HSBC cuts to 'Hold' from 'Buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 7.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Dec wholesale prices rose 1.2 pct m/m and 2.8 y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer)