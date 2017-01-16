FRANKFURT Jan 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0729 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
President-elect Donald Trump warned BMW the United States
would impose a border tax of 35 percent on cars the company
plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S.
market. BMW said the plant will build BMW 3 series cars from
2019 for the world market, complementing production facilities
in Germany and China.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The telecoms operator no longer wants to go it alone on
supplying broad band to Germany, Johannes Pruchnow, board member
in charge of broad band cooperation told Handelsblatt in its
Monday edition. It is seeking cooperations with competitors
instead.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview with
Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday that Allianz is interested in
takeovers and is looking in markets including the U.S., where
president Donald Trump's policies could turn out positive for
operations. He did not comment directly on whether Allianz was
eyeing Swiss rival Zurich, but stated big mergers were
only possible if both managements got on well with each
other.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Deutsche's Asia/Pacific head Werner Steinmueller told
Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview on Monday that he will
ensure the bank steers a clean course in countries in the region
that are vulnerable to corruption and money-laundering. "It is
one of my most important goals that rules are obeyed," he said.
Separately, Deutsche Bank has partnered with six other
financial institutes to offer blockchain products to mid-sized
businesses, people familiar with the matter told Handelsblatt.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A flight operated by Lufthansa's Eurowings from Salalah in
southern Oman to Cologne made an emergency landing in Kuwait
over a bomb scare but got the all clear by authorities there on
Sunday to head home.
HUGO BOSS
The fashion group said it expects EBITDA before special
items to reach the upper end of the forecast range of a decline
of 17-23 percent.
IPO
Chemicals maker Alzchem said it was planning an IPO on the
prime standard of the Frankfurt stock exchange during the first
half of 2017, eyeing proceeds of about 40-50 million euros from
a capital increase, mainly to be invested a new production
facility.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at close. U.S. markets are closed for
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 7.38 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
