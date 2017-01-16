FRANKFURT Jan 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0729 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

President-elect Donald Trump warned BMW the United States would impose a border tax of 35 percent on cars the company plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S. market. BMW said the plant will build BMW 3 series cars from 2019 for the world market, complementing production facilities in Germany and China.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The telecoms operator no longer wants to go it alone on supplying broad band to Germany, Johannes Pruchnow, board member in charge of broad band cooperation told Handelsblatt in its Monday edition. It is seeking cooperations with competitors instead.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday that Allianz is interested in takeovers and is looking in markets including the U.S., where president Donald Trump's policies could turn out positive for operations. He did not comment directly on whether Allianz was eyeing Swiss rival Zurich, but stated big mergers were only possible if both managements got on well with each other.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Deutsche's Asia/Pacific head Werner Steinmueller told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview on Monday that he will ensure the bank steers a clean course in countries in the region that are vulnerable to corruption and money-laundering. "It is one of my most important goals that rules are obeyed," he said.

Separately, Deutsche Bank has partnered with six other financial institutes to offer blockchain products to mid-sized businesses, people familiar with the matter told Handelsblatt.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

A flight operated by Lufthansa's Eurowings from Salalah in southern Oman to Cologne made an emergency landing in Kuwait over a bomb scare but got the all clear by authorities there on Sunday to head home.

HUGO BOSS

The fashion group said it expects EBITDA before special items to reach the upper end of the forecast range of a decline of 17-23 percent.

IPO

Chemicals maker Alzchem said it was planning an IPO on the prime standard of the Frankfurt stock exchange during the first half of 2017, eyeing proceeds of about 40-50 million euros from a capital increase, mainly to be invested a new production facility.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close. U.S. markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 7.38 GMT.

