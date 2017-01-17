FRANKFURT Jan 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Blackrock, the second-largest shareholder in both
Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group,
publicly voiced its support for the $28 billion merger of the
two European exchanges as key regulatory decisions on the tie-up
loom.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The airline now expects to cut about 2,000 jobs by 2021 at
its catering unit LSG, instead of a previously announced 1,700
jobs, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports, citing union
Ver.di.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The carmaker plans to switch to CO2-based air conditioning
cooling agents in the long run, it told daily Frankfurter
Rundschau.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more
than expected by analysts, as brands like Nivea, Eucerin and La
Prairie lifted its Consumer division.
ZALANDO
Indicated 4 percent lower
Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced a
plan to open a new distribution hub in Sweden to speed up
delivery to the Nordics as it reported slower sales growth than
expected in the fourth quarter.
RATIONAL AG
The company said late on Monday it expected fiscal 2016 EBIT
to come in at 166-167 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WACKER CHEMIE - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from
"buy"; raises price target to 118 euros from 100 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei -1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 7.40 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Jan. ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at
18.3, up from 13.8. Current condition seen 65.0, up from 63.5 in
Dec.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)