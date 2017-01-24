BERLIN/FRANKFURT Jan 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0702 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The insurer aims to grow its industrial insurance business
in the United States as well as in Asia, for instance in South
Korea, Chris Fischer Hirs, the chief of Allianz Global Corporate
& Specialty (AGCS), told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
Separately, Italy's Assicurazioni Generali has
bought voting rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's
share capital, effectively blocking the lender from
acquiring a large stake in Italy's biggest insurer.
The move comes after newspaper La Stampa said that Intesa
was considering buying a stake in Generali and this could
possibly be part of a broader deal between Intesa and Germany's
Allianz.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The tyre maker announced the safety recall of approximately
325 tyres in the United States.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A U.S. judge on Monday narrowed but refused to dismiss a
lawsuit seeking to hold Deutsche Bank liable to investors,
including dozens of portfolios from BlackRock Inc and
Pacific Investment Management Co, for losses on poorly
underwritten residential mortgage-backed securities.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The company placed bonds with a volume of 3.5 billion euros,
it said on Monday.
SAP
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Europe's most valuable technology firm posted 2016 results
on the lower side of analysts' expectations, while nudging up
its 2017 sales and profit guidance and signalling slightly
higher revenue ambitions four years out.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen's dealers will receive an average of $1.85
million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on
Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Australian subsidiary CIMIC said it planned to make
a final, unconditional offer for Macmahon for A$0.145
per share.
SLM SOLUTIONS
No indication available
The supervisory board removed CEO Markus Rechlin from his
post with immediate effect, the 3D printer maker said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
Annual news conference due.
EX-DIVIDEND
DIEBOLD NIXDORF - dividend 1.71 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RATIONAL - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts
target price to 480 euros from 470 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 7.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT.
Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.4 points vs 55.6, services PMI seen
at 54.5 vs 54.3, composite PMI unchanged at 55.2 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9309 euros)
