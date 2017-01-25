BERLIN/FRANKFURT Jan 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank is considering a Luxembourg registration and a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of its strategic revamp, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Volkswagen said it will halt production at one of its biggest auto-making factories in Germany on more days than originally planned because of shrinking demand for the Passat saloon and estate models.

VW's trucks brand MAN expects a stable commercial vehicles business in 2017, the unit's head Joachim Drees told daily Boersen-Zeitung. He also ruled out expanding into the U.S. market, citing the prohibitive costs of setting up a dealership network.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany's highest federal court handed Vodafone a victory on Tuesday in a dispute with Deutsche Telekom over how the former state monopoly charges for the use of cable ducts, Vodafone said.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HHLA : Citigroup cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.38 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 111.3 vs 111.0, current conditions at 116.9 vs 116.6, expectations at 105.8 vs 105.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Ludwig Burger)