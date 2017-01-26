(Repeats to fix story link in item on Software AG)
FRANKFURT Jan 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CARMAKERS
BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.8 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher
German automakers warned on Wednesday the United States
would suffer significant economic damage from imposing trade
curbs, after President Donald Trump put renewed pressure on U.S.
carmakers to build more vehicles at home.
Separately, a senior career Environmental Protection Agency
official said the massive fines paid by Volkswagen and criminal
indictment of seven executives are a "very strong deterrent" to
cheating by other automakers.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 0.9 percent higher
Ryanair is in talks about providing connecting
flights to AlItalia's long-haul services and has raised
objections with German authorities about a Lufthansa-Air Berlin
tie-up, as it tries to ease its expansion in continental Europe.
AIRBUS
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The planemaker faces an additional tax charge from the
German government which could amount to tens of millions euros,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The forklift truck maker said it was setting up a joint
venture with Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift that will make
industrial components in Texas.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Software AG reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly core
profit, citing one-off effects, but forecast accelerating sales
growth for its high-margin licenses and maintenance services.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The real estate group said it had reached nearly full
occupancy at its two office properties in Berlin after striking
new rental agreements.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The pet supplies retailer forecast its sales would rise to
at least 1.125 billion euros this year, after 908 million in
2016.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Morgan Stanley raises to
"overweight" from "equal-weight", lifts target price to 89.25
euros from 87 euros
VOSSLOH - HSBC resumes with "hold" rating, 59
euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq
+1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 7.12 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The mood among German consumers improved further heading
into February to reach its highest in five months, a survey
showed on Thursday, suggesting shoppers remain upbeat despite
the Berlin Christmas market attack and increased political
uncertainties.
