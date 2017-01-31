FRANKFURT Jan 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank settled investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian.

Separately, board member Christian Sewing told Handelsblatt there was still some uncertainty over whether the bank may need to increase its capital.

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

Mercedes-Benz has begun a recall of 3,236 of its Sprinter Classic vans in Russia because of possible problems with the vehicle's front wheels, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung he did not expect any "major delays" in mediation talks with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, which are scheduled to run through the end of January.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The broadcaster is close to purchasing Austrian peer ATV, daily Handelsblatt cited ATV's owner Herbert Kloiber as saying.

GFK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The market research group said 2016 adjusted operating profit declined 18 pct to 154 million euros, based on preliminary results, and warned the competitive situation would continue to be challenging this year.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The real estate company said it placed 6.7 million new shares with institutional investors at 17.20 euros apiece in a capital increase with gross proceeds of about 116 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Exane BNP Paribas upgrades to "outperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 7.27 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales -0.9 pct m/m, -1.1 pct y/y in Dec

German January jobless data due at 0900 GMT. Seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.0 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig BurgerReporting by Ludwig Burger)