FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

CEO Carsten Spohr to host a joint press conference in Abu Dhabi with Etihad counterpart James Hogan to talk about plans for further cooperation. The two carriers have said they are interested in working together on catering and maintenance.

SIEMENS

Indicated 4.1 pct higher

The top European engineering group raised its earnings forecasts on Tuesday after industrial business profit jumped 26 percent in the fiscal first quarter, lifted by its factory automation unit.

It on Wednesday proposed former SAP co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 2 pct lower

Shareholder General Atlantic is offering about 1.84 million shares or about 1.7 percent of total outstanding shares for around 47.65 euros ($51.38) apiece, its bookrunner said on Tuesday.

RTL GROUP

Up 1.2 pct in early trades

The media group said it will not excise a call option to get the remaining 49 percent of multi-channel networks BroadbandTV.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated unchanged

The company placed 500,000 shares in Agrana at an offer price of 100 euros a share.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated unchanged

The German specialty chemicals maker posted a 44-percent rise in core earnings in the fourth quarter, significantly beating analyst forecasts, citing "lively customer demand" across all business units.

SILTRONIC

Up 0.7 pct in early trades

The company said it expected sales of at least 1 billion euros after reporting 933 million for 2016 and added price negotiations were going well.

BRAAS MONIER, BET AT HOME COM

Braas Monier down 0.1 pct in early trades

Bet-at-home.com will replace Braas Mornier in the SDAX as of Feb. 3, Deutsche Boerse said late Tuesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIEMENS - 3.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

VONOVIA - Deutsche Bank raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

METRO AG - Jefferies lowers to "Hold" from "Buy"

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - Deutsche Bank cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 0717 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen flat at 56.5 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)