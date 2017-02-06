FRANKFURT Feb 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Moody's has upgraded the company's long-term rating to A2
from A3, with a stable outlook, changed from positive, the
ratings agency said on Friday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Bank took out full-page ads in some German
newspapers at the weekend, apologising for "serious errors"
including the misselling of mortgage-backed securities in the
run-up to the 2008 financial crisis that cost the bank billions
of euros.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Rumours that Thyssenkrupp wants to sell its naval business,
Marine Systems, refuse to go away, the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported on Saturday. It said favourites to buy the
business would be French state-owned DCNS or Germany's
Rheinmetall, citing people familiar with the company.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
German fish distributor Deutsche See is suing Volkswagen for
misrepresenting the fleet of vehicles it leased as
environmentally friendly, becoming the first major customer to
sue Europe's biggest carmaker over its diesel-test cheating.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Global spot copper concentrate (ore) treatment and refining
charges started 2017 strongly, Europe's biggest copper smelter
Aurubis said, forecasting this should continue.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Salzgitter sees a further rise in profit this year as steel
prices rise and restructuring measures continue to bear fruit,
its chief executive told German daily Boersen-Zeitung in an
interview published on Saturday.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Nemetschek has around 200 million euros available for
acquisitions and currently has a shortlist of 10-12 companies in
the United States, Europe and Asia, Chief Executive Patrik
Heider told the Euro am Sonntag.
S&T
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Kontron, in which S&T holds a stake of almost 30 percent,
said late on Friday it had successfully restructured its
financing.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The holding company plans to make one or two acquisitions in
medical technology, Chief Executive Juergen Abromeit told daily
Handelsblatt.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
METRO - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ZALANDO - RBC starts with "outperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 7.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Higher demand for capital goods at home and abroad drove the
biggest monthly increase in German industrial orders in around
2-1/2 years in December, data showed on Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Georgina Prodhan and Maria
Sheahan)