BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
FRANKFURT Feb 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange have decided to formally offer to divest LCH.Clearnet SA as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.
Separately, Handelsblatt daily cited the Frankfurt prosecutor's office as saying it was investigating whether Deutsche Boerse informed the public and its investors too late of its merger talks with LSE.
Deutsche Boerse said its supervisory board backed CEO Kengeter, who is the focus of an insider trading investigation, saying it had found that talks with the London Stock Exchange had not yet started in 2015.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The telecoms group aims to sell its Romanian mobile and fixed-line businesses in two separate transactions that could be worth a total of more than 1 billion euros, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing financial sources.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The reinsurer raised its dividend for 2016 by more than 4 percent to 8.61 euros per share, above 8.51 forecast in a poll of analysts.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The engineering group is hoping to win early EU antitrust approval for its plan to create the world's biggest wind turbine maker with Spain's Gamesa, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The steelmaker's top labour chief, Wilhelm Segerath, told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung that CEO Heinrich Hiesinger should bring an end to speculation over a possible merger of its steel business with peer Tata Steel to give workers clarity. Segerath added he saw no logic in such a merger.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Volkswagen is planning to cap the pay package of its chief executive at 10 million euros ($10.7 million) and keep pay for management board members below that, a source familiar with the matter said.
AIRBUS
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Germany is in talks with several countries, including the Czech Republic and Switzerland, about jointly operating a large number of the 13 Airbus A400M military transport planes it had planned to sell, a German newspaper reported.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The food-processing machinery maker has predicted a return to earnings growth this year as a restructuring gets back on track, but warned that the outlook for its markets remained uncertain.
Late on Monday it announced plans to buy back up to 450 million euros' worth of shares.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Hannover Re reported 2016 net profit of 1.17 billion euros, exceeding its own target of at least 950 million euros, the reinsurer said as it published key figures ahead of schedule. [
METRO
Indicated 3.6 percent lower
Shareholders in Metro voted on Monday in favour of a plan to split the German retailer into two companies, one a wholesale and hypermarket food business, and the other Europe's biggest consumer electronics group.
TALANX
Up 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer said its 2016 net profit came to slightly more than 900 million euros and raised its net profit guidance for 2017 to around 800 million euros from a previous forecast for at least 750 million.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group said it expected further profitable growth in 2017 after its 2016 earnings rose.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Down 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The shipping company said it was launching an additional 150 million euros of senior notes to partly redeem existing senior notes due next year.
EX-DIVIDEND
METRO - dividend 1 euro/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 7.17 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December industrial output -3.0 pct m/m, steepest fall since Jan 2009.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
($1 = 0.9345 euros)
