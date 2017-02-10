FRANKFURT Feb 10 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DAIMLER

Trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard, a manager once seen as a successor to Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, has made clear he does not want his contract extended beyond February 2018, German magazine Der Spiegel said.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

CEO Carsten Kengeter's plans to buy the London Stock Exchange were endorsed by shareholder Union Investment which told Sueddeutsche Zeitung it was not in shareholders' interest to discredit Kengeter for buying shares ahead of the planned merger.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's labour leaders sent an open letter to staff accusing brand chief Herbert Diess of disregarding an agreed turnaround plan, just as the carmaker is seeking to raise its profitability through cost cuts.

German parliamentarians want former VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech to testify before a committee investigating exhaust emissions cheating as soon as next week, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, adding that Piech could not be forced to appear.

FRAPORT

Fraport said passenger traffic figures rose 1.8 percent in January.

EVOTEC

The German biotech company is issuing 13.1 million new shares to sell them to Denmark's Novo A/S. Novo will end up with an 8.9 percent stake after investing 90.3 million euros in Evotec shares, paying 6.87 euros per share.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Q1 results due. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen up 30 percent at 42 million euros ($44.9 million). Poll:

GFK

KKR's offer for GfK, which values the research firm at 1.69 billion euros, is due to run out at 2300 GMT on Friday. KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK, regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell who has a 10.1 pct stake.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)