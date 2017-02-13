FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
China's Wanda eyes Deutsche Bank unit Postbank, Financial
Times reported on Monday.
Separately, RBC Daily reported that Russia's tax service is
seeking to charge Deutsche Bank Russian unit with over 10
billion roubles ($171.54 million) in extra profit tax.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that
bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6
billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially
forecast.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a
showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has
refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible
government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his
lawyer.
The carmaker said it has no plans to keep a large number of
temporary workers on its books following a media report saying
management at the carmaker's VW brand would retain about 2,000
of them as labour leaders and executives wrestle over the
company's turnaround plan.
Swedish trucks division Scania will deliver 1,350 buses to
cities in Iran.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German copper smelter on Monday confirmed its fiscal
2016/17 outlook after reporting a higher-than-expected operating
profit for the first quarter.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The real estate firm keeps looking for possible acquisitions
in the property market, finance chief Philip Grosse told
Boersen-Zeitung.
OSRAM
No indication available
The lighting group has received approval from a U.S. agency
for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance
lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said,
bringing the deal closer to completion.
STADA
Indicated 15.7 percent higher
The generic drugmaker said it has received two offers for
the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity
group Cinven Partners LLP.
GfK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent
stake in the market research firm, GfK said, allowing it to
drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
HHLA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company reported a rise in 2016 EBIT to 163 million
euros from 157 million.
SCOUT24
No indication available
The online classified ads firm said 2016 ordinary operating
EBITDA is expected to come in at 224.5 million euros from 189.6
million on 12.3 percent higher revenues of 442.1 million euros.
PFEIFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Busch-Gruppe has launched its 96.20 euro/share offer. Offer
period runs from Feb. 13-March 13.
STABILUS
Indicated 5.3 percent higher
The company confirmed its 2016/17 outlook. Its fiscal first
quarter profit rose to 29.8 million euros from 13.5 million on
25.9 percent higher revenues of 210.7 million euros.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Berlin's long-delayed international airport is scheduled to
open in June next year, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported,
citing internal documents of the airport operator.
BEATE UHSE
Indicated xxx percent xxx
Chief Operating Officer Dennis van Allemeersch will leave
the company on March 15.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WACKER CHEMIE - Berenberg cuts to "Hold" from
"Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 7.19 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
