BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL TRADE
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on
Wednesday that it will take aggressive action to combat other
countries' unfair trade practices and may defy World Trade
Organization rulings that it views as interfering with U.S.
sovereignty.
U.S. FED
An improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean
it will be "appropriate soon" for the Federal Reserve to raise
U.S. interest rates Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on
Wednesday, adding an important voice to the chorus of officials
signaling rates may rise as soon as mid-March.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The insurer is close to striking a deal with Indian
construction player Shapoorji Pallonji for around $400 million,
the Financial Express reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Also, its Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty business
plans to cut its workforce of currently 5,000 by around 10
percent by end-2018 in response to fierce competition,
Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing company sources. Nearly all the
cuts are to be in Germany, it said.
AUTOS
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
Carmakers reported February U.S. sales late on Wednesday.
VW's deliveries were up 12.7 percent, those of Audi rose by 17
percent. BMW sales fell 2.5 percent, while Mercedes and Smart
were up 6.8 percent.
Separately, German monthly new car registration figures
expected.
Also, a U.S. federal judge set for April 18 in Detroit the
trial of a former Volkswagen executive charged with crimes
related to the company's massive diesel emissions scandal.
And Caixin reported, citing ministry sources, that China
will revise its draft policy to change the proportion of new
energy vehicles automakers must sell after meetings between
Chinese and German officials, although exact changes have not
been determined.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q4 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) seen up 18 percent. Poll:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom wrote down the value of its stake in
Britain's BT by 2.2 billion euros ($2.32 billion),
pushing it to a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The consumer products group said it had submitted a binding
offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business
from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a
cash and debt free basis.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The group said the first tranche of its share buyback worth
up to 450 million euros would start on March 8.
EVONIK
Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The diversified chemicals maker reported a 13 percent
decline in adjusted core profit for the fourth quarter due to
lower prices for its poultry feed ingredients.
KION
Up 1.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Kion forecast its 2017 adjusted operating profit (EBIT)
would rise to 740-800 million euros, from 537.3 million in 2016,
as it reported financial results for last year.
KRONES
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Krones said it expected its 2017 pretax margin to remain
stable at 7 percent as its revenue and earnings continue to
grow.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 10.9 percent lower
The software group gave an outlook for 2017 that it said was
below market expectations due to investment banks being cautious
with their spending.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
AURUBIS - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
NORDEX - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from
"buy", cuts price target to 13 euros from 31 euros. Deutsche
Bank raises to "hold" from "sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq
+1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 7.09 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January import prices +0.9 pct m/m, +6.0 pct y/y. Had
been seen +0.4 pct m/m, +5.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9493 euros)
