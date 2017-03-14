BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks

GERMANY/U.S.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was already on her way to the airport on Monday to fly to Washington for her first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump when he rang her to postpone the trip due to the approach of a winter storm.

GERMANY/TURKEY

Germany and the Netherlands revised travel advice for Turkey this week amid a deepening row over European cancellations of events by Turkish officials aimed at rallying support for a vote to expand the powers of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

BREXIT

Prime Minister Theresa May has won the right to launch divorce proceedings with the European Union and begin two years of talks that will shape the future of Britain and Europe.

ADIDAS

Indicated unchanged

Investor day due.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom is buying bonds worth $3.5 billion from its U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile US in a private placement. T-Mobile US is also placing an additional $1.5 billion worth of bonds with investors.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.1 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 0.5 percent lower

Ground staff continue a strike at Berlin's airports, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations.

RWE, INNOGY

RWE indicated 3.9 percent higher

Innogy indicated 2.6 percent higher

German utility RWE on Tuesday said it could lower its stake in networks and renewables unit Innogy to 51 percent, omitting a direct response to a report saying that France's Engie was weighing a bid for the firm. It also reported 2016 financial results.

SAP

Indicated unchanged

Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Full Q4 results due. The group already reported record underlying profit for 2016 on Feb. 24, although a bigger than expected charge from the diesel emissions scandal meant it missed estimates for its operating profit.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

SYMRISE

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The group reported 2016 financial results and said it expected the economic environment to be more challenging this year, though it still sees its EBITDA margin remaining around 20 percent.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The specialty chemicals maker expects its earnings to stagnate this year as the high cost of raw materials weighs.

SILTRONIC

Up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group said it expected to generate sales of at least 1 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of at least 20 percent, as it reported fourth-quarter financial results.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Capital Markets Day due.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Up by 1.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group raised its dividend to 0.77 euros per share from 0.75 euros as it reported a nearly 20 percent jump in 2016 operating profit to 32.2 million euros.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up by 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Telefonica SA has increased its stake in Telefonica Deutschland to 69.2 percent from 63.2 percent, after agreeing a share swap deal with KPN.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group published full fourth-quarter financial results. It had already reported preliminary results on Feb. 9 and said it aimed to post 2017 EBITA of more than 30 million euros.

GFK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Q4 results due. The market researcher issued a trading statement on Jan. 31, with 2016 sales down 3.8 percent year-on-year.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The real estate company raised its guidance for 2017 operating income to 60 to 75 million euros and said it would issue new shares in a ratio of 10:1 to increase the liquidity of the company's stock.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

German state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn is set to name finance chief Richard Lutz as its new chief executive, several supervisory board sources said on Monday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STEINHOFF - 0.09 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW, VOLKSWAGEN - Bernstein starts with "market perform" rating

CONTINENTAL, DAIMLER - Bernstein starts with "outperform" rating

BRENNTAG - Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral", hikes target price to 60 euros from 47.50 euros

NORDEX - Citi removes from Pan-European SMID Focus List

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 7.28 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, rose by 0.7 percent in February from the previous month and jumped by 2.2 percent from the previous year, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Tuesday.

German ZEW sentiment index for March due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 13.1, current conditions at 78.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

