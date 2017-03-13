FRANKFURT, March 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0720 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The drug and crop chemical maker will find it hard to
respond to potential tariffs for imports into the United States
in the short term, Chief Executive Werner Baumann told Germany's
Welt am Sonntag.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Germany's biggest lender has put the lions share of legal
fees and fines behind it, supervisory board chairman Paul
Achleitner told Bild am Sonntag.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The lender is among sixteen banks accused of colluding to
rig South Africa's rand currency.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated up 0.2 percent
Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will start a 25-hour
strike on Monday, the Verdi union said on Sunday. Lufthansa said
it would cancel all flights on Monday from Frankfurt and Munich
to Berlin, and from Germany's capital to those cities.
INNOGY
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Innogy, which consists of RWE's healthy renewables, networks
and retail divisions, said it would propose a dividend of 1.60
euros per share, slightly higher than the 1.58 euros forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Annual report due. The group already reported financial
results on Feb. 22.
PORSCHE SE
Porsche SE indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher
Porsche proposes a dividend of 1.01 euro per share.
Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose
his board seat at Porsche SE, Bild am Sonntag
reported.
VONOVIA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Real estate investment company Vonovia is currently not
working on a takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen, the
company's Chief Financial Officer told Boerzen-Zeitung.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)