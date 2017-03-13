FRANKFURT, March 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The drug and crop chemical maker will find it hard to respond to potential tariffs for imports into the United States in the short term, Chief Executive Werner Baumann told Germany's Welt am Sonntag.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Germany's biggest lender has put the lions share of legal fees and fines behind it, supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner told Bild am Sonntag.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The lender is among sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated up 0.2 percent

Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will start a 25-hour strike on Monday, the Verdi union said on Sunday. Lufthansa said it would cancel all flights on Monday from Frankfurt and Munich to Berlin, and from Germany's capital to those cities.

INNOGY

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Innogy, which consists of RWE's healthy renewables, networks and retail divisions, said it would propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share, slightly higher than the 1.58 euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Annual report due. The group already reported financial results on Feb. 22.

PORSCHE SE

Porsche SE indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher

Porsche proposes a dividend of 1.01 euro per share.

Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE, Bild am Sonntag reported.

VONOVIA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Real estate investment company Vonovia is currently not working on a takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen, the company's Chief Financial Officer told Boerzen-Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 7.25 GMT.

