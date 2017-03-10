BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0701 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated up 0.4 pct
Annual report due. The group reported preliminary results on
Feb. 17 and said it would return up to 3 billion euros to
shareholders.
Allianz has picked a new finance chief, it said on Thursday,
as the German insurance group presses ahead with a reshuffle of
top management positions.
DEUTSCHE BANK
A total of 30 banks have signed up to back Deutsche Bank's 8
billion-euro rights issue, relieving the demands on the eight
banks that provided the initial underwriting last weekend.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated down 0.1 pct, Air Berlin indicated flat
Nearly all flights were cancelled at Berlin's two airports
on Friday due to strike action by ground staff, who want an
increase in pay to 12 euros ($12.71) from 11 euros an hour.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated up 0.2 pct
Austria's competition regulator has approved the acquisition
of Austrian TV station ATV by ProSiebenSat.1.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.6 pct
Volkswagen is set to plead guilty on March 10 in Detroit to
three felony counts under a plea agreement to resolve U.S.
charges it installed secret software in vehicles to enable it to
beat emissions tests.
VW plans to scrap bonus payments for members of its
supervisory board, it said on Thursday, the latest sign of
belt-tightening as the German carmaker grapples with the cost of
its emissions scandal.
FRAPORT
Indicated up 0.2 pct
Fraport said passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport rose 1
percent in February. Adjusting for last year's leap-year effect,
passenger numbers would have risen 4.9 percent, Fraport
said.
GEA GROUP
Indicated up 0.4 pct
Annual report due. The group published preliminary financial
results on Feb. 7 and predicted a return to earnings growth this
year. It said it aimed to pay a stable dividend.
WIRECARD
Indicated up 0.3 pct
The company has completed an acquisition of U.S. firm Cite
Prepaid Card Services.
ANALYST VIEWS
EVOTEC - Berenberg starts with "buy"
ZALANDO - Barclays starts with "overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January trade balance rose to 18.5 bln euros, with
exports +3 pct, imports +2.7 pct.
German February wholesale prices rose 0.5 pct m/m, 5.0 pct
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Georgina Prodhan)