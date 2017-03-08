FRANKFURT, March 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wedsday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
ADIDAS
Indicated up 4.7 pct
The new boss of Adidas hiked sales and announced plans to
increase ecommerce sales, simplify business processes and keep
investing heavily in the key U.S. market.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated down 0.6 pct
Beiersdorf BEIG.DE reported higher annual sales and profit
on Wednesday despite what it called a generally difficult market
environment, helped by demand for skincare brands such as Nivea,
Eucerin and La Prairie.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated down 1.2 pct
German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL
DPWGn.DE said it expected profit to rise by just over 7 percent
this year as it reported annual results on Wednesday, driven by
booming demand for parcel deliveries thanks to people shopping
online.
LINDE
Indicated down 0.1 pct
The holding that will own a combined Linde and Praxair will
likely be based in Dublin, which is favoured over London and
Amsterdam, Handelsblatt cited U.S. industry sources as saying.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated down 0.2 pct
European national consumer agencies plan joint action to
seek compensation for Volkswagen drivers who bought
emissions-cheating diesel cars on the strength of their green
credentials, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated down 2.2 pct
Deutsche Euroshop completed the placement of 4.46 million
new shares at 37 euros each, generating proceeds of around 165
million euros.
The real estate group agreed to buy a shopping center in the
Czech Republic. The total investment volume of around 382
million euros will be funded with loans and a capital increase
excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
Pfandbriefbank posted a 54 percent jump in pretax profit to
301 million euros, its best result since the financial crisis,
thanks to a settlement with Austrian bad bank Heta.
SCHAEFFLER
No indication available
Schaeffler expects to increase sales this year after posting
higher revenue and profit in 2016 and proposes to raise the
dividend, it said.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated down 0.9 percent
Full Q4 results due. The group reported preliminary figures
on Jan. 13, saying its 2016 net sales fell around 3.3 percent
while order intake rose 0.4 percent.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 7.45 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +2.5
pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan)