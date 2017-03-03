FRANKFURT, March 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE

European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday she did not expect France to follow Britain and leave the European Union and that she doubted there would be a stock market crash in the near future.

ALLIANZ, COMMERZBANK, OLDENBURGISCHE LANDESBANK

Allianz indicated 0.4 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent lower

Oldenburgische Landesbank down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Germany's second-biggest lender has dropped out of the bidding for Allianz's Oldenburgische Landesbank , Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

China's Wanda is not interested in retail unit Postbank after all but is looking at other possible partners in Europe, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.

Germany's flagship lender is considering a reshuffle of the IT for its private client business and its trading unit, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

Separately, the German consumer protection association is suing Deutsche Bank, its retail unit Postbank and Sparkasse Holstein for excessive fees on basic bank accounts, Funke Mediengruppe reported, citing consumer protection group VZBV.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

London Stock Exchange said it was continuing to work hard on its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse and was awaiting the outcome of a European Commission probe on or before April 3.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Thyssenkrupp has looked at the option of splitting its European steel business into a separate company that could be floated if a merger with Tata Steel assets fails, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday. A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp said there was no new status.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent lower

Porsche indicated 0.2 percent lower

Premium carmaker Audi's CEO Rupert Stadler has resigned his board seats in two foundations used by Ferdinand Piech to control a nearly 15-percent stake in Porsche SE , Handelsblatt daily reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The property company proposed a dividend of 0.52 euros a share for 2016. It said it sees 2017 revenues at 185 million euros and funds from operations at 108 million.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated xx percent xx

The builder denied on Thursday it would bid for a possible contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Separately, Australia's Macmahon recommended that its shareholders not accept an offer by Hochtief's Australian business Cimic.

Also, Cimic said it had been selected as the preferred proponents to deliver the third New Zealand Schools PPP initiative. The contract is to be worth more than NZ$200 million ($140.6 million).

FREENET

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German telecom service provider proposed a dividend of 1.60 euros a share for 2016 and said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 18.5 percent.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group reported a 22 percent jump in 2016 revenues and said it expected to return to previous years' growth this year.

HYPOPORT

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The group reported its 2016 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 21 percent to 23 million euros thanks to an unusually strong fourth quarter.

DVB

No indication available

The lender with shipping exposure reported a consolidated net loss before taxes of 135.3 million euros ($142.20 million) for 2016, compared with consolidated net income of 46.1 million euros in the year-earlier period.

OPEL

PSA Group and General Motors hope to announce the French carmaker's acquisition of Opel within days after narrowing differences on pension liabilities at GM's European division and other issues, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

EX-DIVIDEND

AURUBIS - dividend 1.25 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SAP - Societe Generale raises to "buy" from "hold"

KLOECKNER & CO - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

TOM TAILOR - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating, 12 euros target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 7.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January retail sales -0.8 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.2 pct m/m.

German final February PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI and composite PMI seen unchanged at 54.4 and 56.1 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

