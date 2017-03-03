FRANKFURT, March 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE
European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday she did not expect France to
follow Britain and leave the European Union and that she doubted
there would be a stock market crash in the near future.
ALLIANZ, COMMERZBANK, OLDENBURGISCHE
LANDESBANK
Allianz indicated 0.4 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent lower
Oldenburgische Landesbank down 0.1 percent in early
Frankfurt trade
Germany's second-biggest lender has dropped out of the
bidding for Allianz's Oldenburgische Landesbank
, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no
sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
China's Wanda is not interested in retail unit Postbank
after all but is looking at other possible partners in Europe,
German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.
Germany's flagship lender is considering a reshuffle of the
IT for its private client business and its trading unit,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.
Separately, the German consumer protection association is
suing Deutsche Bank, its retail unit Postbank and Sparkasse
Holstein for excessive fees on basic bank accounts, Funke
Mediengruppe reported, citing consumer protection group VZBV.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
London Stock Exchange said it was continuing to work
hard on its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse and was
awaiting the outcome of a European Commission probe on or before
April 3.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Thyssenkrupp has looked at the option of splitting its
European steel business into a separate company that could be
floated if a merger with Tata Steel assets fails,
German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday. A spokesman
for Thyssenkrupp said there was no new status.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent lower
Porsche indicated 0.2 percent lower
Premium carmaker Audi's CEO Rupert Stadler has
resigned his board seats in two foundations used by Ferdinand
Piech to control a nearly 15-percent stake in Porsche SE
, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The property company proposed a dividend of 0.52 euros a
share for 2016. It said it sees 2017 revenues at 185 million
euros and funds from operations at 108 million.
HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF
The builder denied on Thursday it would bid for a possible
contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
Separately, Australia's Macmahon recommended that
its shareholders not accept an offer by Hochtief's Australian
business Cimic.
Also, Cimic said it had been selected as the preferred
proponents to deliver the third New Zealand Schools PPP
initiative. The contract is to be worth more than NZ$200 million
($140.6 million).
FREENET
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German telecom service provider proposed a dividend of
1.60 euros a share for 2016 and said earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 18.5 percent.
SLM SOLUTIONS
Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group reported a 22 percent jump in 2016 revenues and
said it expected to return to previous years' growth this year.
HYPOPORT
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The group reported its 2016 earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) rose by 21 percent to 23 million euros thanks to an
unusually strong fourth quarter.
DVB
No indication available
The lender with shipping exposure reported a consolidated
net loss before taxes of 135.3 million euros ($142.20 million)
for 2016, compared with consolidated net income of 46.1 million
euros in the year-earlier period.
OPEL
PSA Group and General Motors hope to
announce the French carmaker's acquisition of Opel within days
after narrowing differences on pension liabilities at GM's
European division and other issues, sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
EX-DIVIDEND
AURUBIS - dividend 1.25 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SAP - Societe Generale raises to "buy" from "hold"
KLOECKNER & CO - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral"
from "buy"
TOM TAILOR - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating,
12 euros target price
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 7.12 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January retail sales -0.8 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y. Had
been seen +0.2 pct m/m.
German final February PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI and
composite PMI seen unchanged at 54.4 and 56.1 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
