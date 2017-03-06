BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to
announce next week that it would reopen a review of 2022-2025
vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump
administration to reverse a decision under former President
Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Supervisory board chairman Norbert Reithofer told top
managers that BMW has to regain the number 1 spot in terms of
sales after being overtaken by rival Daimler in 2016,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 9.9 percent lower
Deutsche Bank is planning to raise 8 billion euros ($8.48
billion) in fresh capital via rights issue, list its asset
management business and overhaul its business structure, it said
on Sunday.
The bank also said on Friday it has hired Adora Whitaker as
a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in
New York.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber, in an interview with
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, put the blame for a
failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain
and its vote to leave the European Union.
Germany's energy exchange, part of Deutsche Boerse, has
agreed to buy all the shares in U.S. peer Nodal to pursue its
global growth strategy, Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Talks between VW and GM over buying the U.S. carmaker's
European unit Opel collapsed in 2014 due to differences over
price, Bild reported on Sunday without citing its sources.
UNIPER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Austrian energy group OMV has agreed to buy about a quarter
in one of Russia's largest gas fields for 1.75 billion euros, a
major expansion push that gives previous owner Uniper a badly
needed cash injection.
BET-AT-HOME.COM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q4 results due. The group published key figures on Jan. 23
that exceeded its own targets.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The solar and wind park operator is keen to play an active
role in consolidation and invest in more projects after the
takeover of rival Chorus Clean Energy, its chief
operating officer told German magazine Euro am Sonntag.
GFK
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael
Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle
that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in
German research firm GfK SE.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 20:
TECDAX
IN: AIXTRON
OUT: STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
OPEL
PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel
from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2
billion euros ($2.3 billion), the companies said on Monday,
creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader
Volkswagen.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
UNIPER - UBS raises to "NEUTRAL" from "SELL"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 7.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9433 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Victoria Bryan and Harro ten
Wolde)