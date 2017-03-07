BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0702 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
The European Commission will support consumer groups who want to impose sanctions on Volkswagen for not compensating European customers affected by its diesel scandal in the same way it has agreed to in the United States, Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova told the Handelsblatt and Welt newspapers. "After more than half a year of dialogue, Volkswagen has not fulfilled the key demands of consumers. Volkswagen has broken European consumer law," she said. Welt said the sanctions could involve fines in serious cases.
PSA Group's purchase of General Motors' Opel division will cause no immediate problems for VW's core autos division, which is undergoing major restructuring, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.
VW expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said.
At the Geneva auto show, Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car as part of the its drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of the scandal.
VONOVIA
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Vonovia has extended the contract of Chief Executive Rolf Buch by five years to February 2023, it said late on Monday.
Reported 2016 FFO 1 of 760.8 mln eur and confirmed targets for 2017.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The company says it expects growth in gross profit and EBITDA for 2017 after reporting 2016 results and a higher than expected dividend.
RTL
Up 0.3 pct in early trading
RTL is looking for small takeover candidates for its digital business and is considering options for its stake in video network Broadband TV, an executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
STADA
Indicated 1.4 pct higher
Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value it at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Monday.
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The real estate group said late on Monday placed treasury shares in a private placing at 12.48 euros apiece for gross proceeds of 51.1 million eur.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 3.4 pct higher
The business software group said it would cancel treasury shares that amount to 3.29 percent of its share capital and buy back own shares worth up to eur 100 million by May 15.
KWS SAAT
Indicated 1.6 pct higher
Q2 results.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated 1.7 pct higher
Reported 2016 results and gave guidance for 2017.
VTG
Indicated 1.3 pct lower
Said it sees slight increase in sales and EBITDA in 2017 after reporting 2016 results.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 7.06 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January industrial orders -7.4 pct vs consensus -2.5 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
