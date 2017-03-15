FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
U.S. FED
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for
the second time in three months on Wednesday, encouraged by
strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is
finally rising to its target.
BASF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company said it was hiking prices by 10 percent globally
for a majority of products in its additives portfolio for
plastic applications.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Analyst & Investor conference in London due from 0900 GMT.
E.ON
Indicated 1 percent higher
The utility said it would sell assets and cut jobs to reduce
its debt pile, after impairments on its former power plant unit
Uniper triggered a 16 billion euro ($17 billion) net
loss, more than its current market value.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The reinsurer will buy back up to 1 billion euros of its own
shares by April 2018 and said it expected profit to drop to
2-2.4 billion euros this year, from 2.6 billion in 2016.
RWE, INNOGY
RWE indicated 0.1 percent lower
Innogy indicated 0.2 percent higher
French gas and power group Engie is not
interested in making a bid for German energy group Innogy,
French BFM TV reported on its website on Tuesday evening,
quoting a source close to Engie.
VOLKSWAGEN, AUDI
VW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Audi down 1.1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Full results due from Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi.
Key figures were already included in VW's group results on March
14.
Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Audi is facing
demands for compensation from Chinese dealers over sales
policies and that the carmaker is in talks with partners over a
decision.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Annual report due. The industrial services group reported
results on Feb. 13 already announced plans to reinstate a
dividend for 2016.
Bilfinger separately said it won a contract in Oman via a
joint venture.
STADA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Stada has received formal bids of 58 euros a share from two
private equity groups, the Financial Times reported.
WACKER CHEMIE, SILTRONIC
Wacker Chemie indicated 0.5 percent higher
Siltronic down 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The German specialty chemicals maker said on Wednesday it
took in 352 million euros in gross proceeds by cutting its stake
in silicon wafer group Siltronic to 30.8 percent from
51.8 percent.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
Busch said on Tuesday it had abandoned an attempt to buy its
rival pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum.
SIXT
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The company said it expected revenues and earnings to rise
this year after reporting Q4 results.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GFK SE - Deutsche Bank reinstates with "hold"
rating, 46 eur price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9396 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)