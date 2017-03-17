FRANKFURT, March 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0701 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
TRUMP, MERKEL
President Donald Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Friday for a White House meeting that could help
determine the future of the transatlantic alliance and shape the
working relationship between two of the world's most powerful
leaders.
ECB
The European Central Bank will decide at a later time
whether to raise interest rates or end its bond purchase
programme first, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper
on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated flat
The German government is sticking to its aim of gradually
reducing its stake in Deutsche Telekom, WirtschaftsWoche
reported, citing the German finance ministry. Berlin holds 14.5
percent of Deutsche Telekom directly, with a further 17.5
percent held by the government-owned KfW development bank.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated down 0.1 pct
Germany's flagship lender proposed extending Paul
Achleitner's term as chairman by another five years and asked
shareholders to back a candidate with ties to shareholder HNA to
the supervisory board.
E.ON
Indicated down 0.4 pct
The German utility sold 200 million new shares as part of a
capital increase to raise 1.35 billion euros ($1.45 billion) to
strengthen its balance sheet ahead of steep payments to a
state-run nuclear fund.
STEEL
Thyssenkrupp indicated up 0.4 pct
Salzgitter indicated down 0.3 pct
Steelmakers in northwestern Germany have reached a wage
agreement to give 72,000 workers 2.3 percent higher pay from
April 1, plus another hike by 1.7 percent from May 2018.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated flat
VW's labour chief Bernd Osterloh told German paper
Handelsblatt his dispute with Herbert Diess has been set aside
so that the carmaker could now enter "calmer waters".
Separately, sportscar unit Porsche AG to hold annual news
conference.
AIRBUS
Down 1.6 pct in Frankfurt pre-market
Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday
when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into
suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to
win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.
DUERR
Indicated flat
Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures
on Feb. 23, reporting a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter
operating profit and hiking its dividend.
FRAPORT
Indicated up 3 pct
The operator of Frankfurt airport Forecast a
smaller-than-expected decline in earnings for this year, saying
the takeover of operations at 14 Greek airports and higher fees
at Frankfurt should support profits.
STADA
Indicated down 1.7 pct
The generic drugmaker, the subject of takeover approaches
from two private equity consortiums, said it has postponed the
structured bidding process to give rival bidders a chance to
improve their offers.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated up 1.6 pct
SAF Holland forecast a slight rise in sales this year to
between 1.06 and 1.09 billion euros from 1.04 billion in 2016,
and said its adjusted EBIT margin should remain in a range of 8
to 9 percent. It proposed to raise its 2016 dividend by 10
percent to 0.44 euros per share.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
Time: 7.12 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9287 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Georgina Prodhan)