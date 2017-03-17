FRANKFURT, March 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0701 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

TRUMP, MERKEL

President Donald Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday for a White House meeting that could help determine the future of the transatlantic alliance and shape the working relationship between two of the world's most powerful leaders.

ECB

The European Central Bank will decide at a later time whether to raise interest rates or end its bond purchase programme first, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated flat

The German government is sticking to its aim of gradually reducing its stake in Deutsche Telekom, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing the German finance ministry. Berlin holds 14.5 percent of Deutsche Telekom directly, with a further 17.5 percent held by the government-owned KfW development bank.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated down 0.1 pct

Germany's flagship lender proposed extending Paul Achleitner's term as chairman by another five years and asked shareholders to back a candidate with ties to shareholder HNA to the supervisory board.

E.ON

Indicated down 0.4 pct

The German utility sold 200 million new shares as part of a capital increase to raise 1.35 billion euros ($1.45 billion) to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of steep payments to a state-run nuclear fund.

STEEL

Thyssenkrupp indicated up 0.4 pct

Salzgitter indicated down 0.3 pct

Steelmakers in northwestern Germany have reached a wage agreement to give 72,000 workers 2.3 percent higher pay from April 1, plus another hike by 1.7 percent from May 2018.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated flat

VW's labour chief Bernd Osterloh told German paper Handelsblatt his dispute with Herbert Diess has been set aside so that the carmaker could now enter "calmer waters".

Separately, sportscar unit Porsche AG to hold annual news conference.

AIRBUS

Down 1.6 pct in Frankfurt pre-market

Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.

DUERR

Indicated flat

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 23, reporting a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and hiking its dividend.

FRAPORT

Indicated up 3 pct

The operator of Frankfurt airport Forecast a smaller-than-expected decline in earnings for this year, saying the takeover of operations at 14 Greek airports and higher fees at Frankfurt should support profits.

STADA

Indicated down 1.7 pct

The generic drugmaker, the subject of takeover approaches from two private equity consortiums, said it has postponed the structured bidding process to give rival bidders a chance to improve their offers.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated up 1.6 pct

SAF Holland forecast a slight rise in sales this year to between 1.06 and 1.09 billion euros from 1.04 billion in 2016, and said its adjusted EBIT margin should remain in a range of 8 to 9 percent. It proposed to raise its 2016 dividend by 10 percent to 0.44 euros per share.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 7.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Georgina Prodhan)