FRANKFURT, March 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German carmaker plans to invest $200 million in the next
five years to train staff in the United States, Chief Executive
Harald Krueger told Bild am Sonntag.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The lender on Sunday said it would issue 687.5 million new
shares from its authorised capital at 11.65 euros each, as part
of an 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion) capital increase.
Separately, annual report, capital increase prospectus due.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser emphasized the group's commitment
to strengthening U.S. manufacturing after a meeting at the White
House on Friday, the company said.
The German industrial and engineering giant also said a
decision not to publish a manuscript about the company's recent
history, including some findings about a corruption scandal, did
not amount to a cover-up.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into
diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am
Sonntag said.
VW targets at least 20 percent sales growth in the United
States this year using an aggressive pricing policy which
positions the VW brand in a slightly lower price segment, U.S.
chief Hinrich Woebcken told Automobilwoche.
Sportscar brand Porsche will invest hundreds of millions of
euros in digital services to offset an expected decline in car
sales in the coming years, its finance chief said on Friday.
A large stake in Porsche SE, the holding company
which controls VW may be bought by other members of the Porsche
and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag
said.
INNOGY
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German energy utility is building 1,000 electric car
charging stations with blockchain technology, WirtschaftsWoche
said.
TALANX
No indication available
Talanx said it expected group gross premiums to grow by more
than 1 percent this year, as it reported full fourth-quarter
results. The insurer had said on Feb. 7 its 2016 net profit came
to slightly more than 900 million euros and raised its net
profit guidance for 2017 to around 800 million.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 22:
SDAX
IN: MLP
OUT: GFK
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - Macquarie raises to "outperform" from
"neutral", lifts price target to 7.50 euros from 7 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German February producer prices +0.2 pct m/m, +3.1 pct m/m.
Had been seen +0.3 pct m/m, +3.2 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9286 euros)
