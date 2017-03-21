FRANKFURT, March 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Full Q4 results, news conference due. The carmaker reported
preliminary figures on March 9, with startup costs for its new 5
Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating
earnings.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 10.6 percent lower
Subscription period for Deutsche Bank's 8 billion euro
($8.6 billion) capital increase begins.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Unlike rival Siemens, General Electric has no plans
to spin off its medical technology business, GE Healthcare Chief
Executive John Flannery told German daily Handelsblatt.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
Porsche SE indicated 0.1 percent higher
Annual results due from Porsche SE, the company that
controls Volkswagen.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.l percent higher
Personnel chief Michael Bernhardt said voluntary
redundancies at the industrial services company's headquarters
had been completed, according to an interview in daily
Mannheimer Morgen.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The real estate group said it expected its operating profit
(FFO I) to rise to 425 million euros after jumping 26 percent to
384 million in 2016.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The lubricants maker said it expects its earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) to grow by 1 to 5 percent this year.
SGL
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The carbon specialist said full-year adjusted EBIT rose to
20.7 million euros, slightly above the 18.7 million forecast by
analysts. SGL expects a mid-single digit percentage increase in
sales and adjusted EBIT growth at a faster rate than sales.
WCM
No indication available
The group said it would pay out at least half of its funds
from operations for 2017 again, as it reported preliminary
results for 2016.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy" -
traders
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS cuts to "sell" from
"buy" - traders
MUNICH RE - Bernstein cuts to "market perform",
keeps target price at 185 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 7.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)