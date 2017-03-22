FRANKFURT, March 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
BASF's oil and gas exploration subsidiary Wintershall
to hold annual news conference.
Russian gas giant Gazprom said it had discussed
joint gas production plans and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
project with BASF.
Separately, a small amount of hydrogen chloride leaked from
a compressor during maintenance work at BASF's biggest plant in
Ludwigshafen, Germany on Tuesday. It said four employees of a
third-party company and one BASF workers suffered mucous
membrane irritation.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Bank of New York Mellon must face a Commerzbank
lawsuit seeking to hold it liable for toxic mortgage-backed
securities that the German lender bought before the financial
crisis, resulting in more than $1 billion of losses.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1 percent lower
A federal judge on Tuesday said investors seeking to hold
Deutsche Bank liable for causing $3.1 billion of losses by
failing to properly monitor 10 trusts backed by toxic
residential mortgages cannot pursue their claims as a group.
Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Deutsche Bank has
agreed to a 450-million-euro ($486 million) settlement with
investors in connection with the bankruptcy of Iceland's
Kaupthing, without saying where it got the information.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Amazon.com is teaming up with Deutsche Post's DHL
for its grocery delivery service Amazon Fresh in Germany,
Handelsblatt daily reported, citing industry sources.
Separately, rival FedEx reported worse-than-expected
quarterly operating earnings, but an optimistic outlook for
margins in the near-term soothed investor concerns.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Top officials at the carmaker's luxury division Audi
will meet next week to discuss a raid by German
prosecutors on the carmaker's premises last week and the
situation of its embattled chief executive, sources said.
Also, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that
Volkswagen would in early May for the first time separately
report results for its core brand VW.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Q4 results due. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen
up 10 percent at 67.7 million euros. Poll:
NORMA GROUP
Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group announced it was hiking its dividend for 2016 to
0.95 euros per share from 0.90 euros a year earlier and said it
expected its core profit margin to remain above 17 percent this
year.
STADA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Stada, at the centre of a takeover battle between two
private equity consortia, postponed a press conference on 2016
results by six days to March 29 to fully take into account a
smaller acquisition that will have a single-digit million euro
effect on earnings.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 4.8 percent lower
The German medical technology company said it is to raise
300 million euros ($324 million) in a share issue to help
finance acquisitions.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The group said it expected its 2017 EBIT margin to come to
9.5 to 10.0 percent, compared with 10.0 percent in 2016.
XING
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The business social network operator
reported preliminary results on Feb. 23 and proposed a special
dividend alongside an increased regular dividend.
ADO PROPERTIES
No indication available
The real estate group hiked its dividend by almost 30
percent to 0.45 euros and said it expected an FFO I run rate of
around 60 million euros this year.
HAPAG-LLOYD
No indication available
Antitrust investigators at the U.S. Justice Department have
subpoenaed top executives from several container shipping lines
as part of a probe into the global industry, shipping lines said
on Wednesday.
KOENIG & BAUER
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The group reported its net profit rose more than threefold
to 82.2 million euros in 2016.
TAKKT
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The group hiked its dividend to 0.55 euros per share from
0.50 euros and said it expected its 2017 EBITDA margin to be in
the middle of its target corridor of 12-15 percent due to
expenses related to its digital strategy.
WASHTEC
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The group has already reported
preliminary results, with full-year net profit jumping 24
percent and proposed a dividend of 2.10 euros per share.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 22:
SDAX
IN: MLP
OUT: GFK
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AURUBIS - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy",
lowers target price to 62.00 euros from 62.50 euros
WACKER CHEMIE - JP Morgan raises to "overweight"
from "neutral", lifts target price to 115 euros from 110 euros
TALANX - DZ Bank cuts to "sell" from "buy", cuts
target price to 31.20 euros from 33.50 euros
SARTORIUS - DZ Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy",
raises target price to 78 euros from 76 euros
SILTRONIC - Credit Suisse raises to "outperform"
from "neutral", raises target price to 73 euros from 45 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq
-1.8 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 7.09 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9259 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)