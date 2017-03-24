BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany's largest lender has chosen a new office for its
London headquarters, signalling a vote of confidence in
Britain's capital despite the country's decision to leave the
European Union.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company plans strong cost cuts after its failed tie-up
with the London Stock Exchange, Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported, citing underperformance in some business areas in the
first two months of 2017.
MERCK
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a drug developed
by Merck and Pfizer Inc that helps the immune system to
fight a rare form of skin cancer once it has spread to other
parts of the body.
VONOVIA
Indicated unchanged
The property group has won support from more than 90 percent
of Conwert shareholders for its takeover offer.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The group reported preliminary figures
on Feb. 28 and said it expects profit to rise in 2017 after
years of restructuring.
ADLER REAL ESTATE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
2016 FFO I improved 69.6 percent to 27.3 million euros.
HAPAG-LLOYD
No indication
Annual report due. The group published preliminary results
on Feb. 28, with 2016 operating profit down 66 percent as
freight rates fell significantly.
ZEAL NETWORK
No indication
Annual news conference due. The group published preliminary
results on March 1 and slashed its guidance on March 9 after a
player won a prize of around 15 million euros.
BIOTEST
Indicated 14 percent lower
Immunogen will not exercise a late stage co-development
option for the U.S. market with Biotest's antibody-drug
conjugate, the company said on Friday.
AUMANN
Flotation on Frankfurt stock exchange due. The machine
builder set the IPO price at 42 euros per share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - SocGen cuts to 'SELL' from 'HOLD'
WACKER CHEMIE - Macquarie cuts to 'UNDERPERFORM'
FROM 'NEUTRAL'
HORNBACH - DZ Bank raises to 'BUY' from 'HOLD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 7.17 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March Markit PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI
seen at 56.5 points vs 56.8, services PMI at 54.6 vs 54.4,
compositive flash PMI at 56.0 vs 56.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Harro ten Wolde)