FRANKFURT, March 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0620 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of
his lawsuit against Allianz's Pacific Investment Management Co
(Pimco), ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the well-known
bond investor's abrupt departure from one of the world's biggest
asset managers.
BASF
Indicated up 0.4 pct
BASF unit Chemetall signs an agreement with graphite
explorer Talga Resources to co-develop and
commercialise graphene-enhanced metal surface coatings.
BAYER
Indicated up 0.2 pct
Syngenta is eyeing Bayer assets, Bloomberg reported
late on Monday.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated up 0.4 pct
Commerzbank plans to outsource its securities processing
business, possibly to a German unit of HSBC, the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing insiders.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated up 0.6 pct
Deutsche Post extended a partnership with Max 21
until at least 2019.
E.ON
Indicated up 0.3 pct
The utility plans to issue new bonds worth up to 3 billion
euros ($3.26 billion) this year, after an 8 year absence from
the bond market, its chief executive told German daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated up 0.6 pct
Air Berlin indicated up 0.9 pct
Trade union Verdi agreed a three-year pay deal for its 2,000
workers at Berlin airports, ending the threat of further strikes
after industrial action caused the cancellation of some 2,000
flights in recent weeks.
Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Lufthansa and Etihad
want to jointly market further flights from Frankfurt and
Munich.
RWE
Indicated up 0.7 pct
Capital Markets Day due to present new corporate strategy.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.6 pct
Supervisory board due to be briefed on Dieselgate clean-up
at meeting on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
LEONI
Indicated down 0.9 pct
Supervisory board Chairman Werner Rupp will resign from his
office on April 30 after the shareholder representatives on the
board changed their nomination to propose Wolfgang Dehen instead
of Rupp for the shareholder vote at the May 11 AGM, the company
said late on Monday. Klaus Probst remains the board's choice of
future chairman.
NORMA
No indication available
Norma said it had acquired a majority stake in Chinese
joining-products company Fengfan, a company with 15 million
euros in 2016 sales, for an undisclosed price.
EVOTEC
Indicated up 5.2 pct
Evotec said it expected a significant improvement in 2017
EBITDA after 2016 EBITDA jumped to 36 million euros from 9
million euros a year earlier.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated up 0.2 pct
Hamborner Reit forecast that 2017 FFO would rise by 19-22
percent to between 43 and 44 million euros.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Down 7.6 pct in Frankfurt floor trading
The Hornbach family placed 1 million ordinary shares in
Hornbach Holding.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated up 0.9 pct
Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on
March 7 and said it saw normalised EBITDA rising by around 10
percent this year.
AUMANN
Indicated up 1.1 pct
Aumann said its greenshoe was fully exercised after its IPO.
BERTELSMANN
No indication available
2016 results due.
ENBW <EBKG.DE
Down 0.2 pct in Frankfurt floor trading
2016 results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold"
PFEIFFER VACUUM - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
LEONI - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
ADIDAS - Baader Helvea raises to "buy" from
"hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
