BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The technology group has closed an acquisition of U.S. software specialist Mentor Graphics Corporation.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Creating a new era of accountability at Volkswagen after its emissions scandal may take time, as it requires radical changes to the German carmaker's decades-old corporate structure, its head of human resources told Reuters.

AIRBUS

No indication

European governments buying the A400M military transport aircraft have agreed to maintain the penalties incurred by the manufacturer for production delays, a source with knowledge of the talks in Madrid said on Thursday.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

he U.S. Department of Commerce made a final finding that seven foreign producers dumped certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate in the U.S. market, allowing it to impose duties ranging from 3.62 percent to 148 percent, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Former German defence minister Franz Josef Jung is to join the defence and automotive engineering group's supervisory board, newspaper Die Welt said on Thursday, citing a company spokesman.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 3 and said it expected its 2017 operating profit (EBITDA) to come to 138-150 million euros.

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The group expects ongoing strong growth in 2017 revenue and earnings.

RIB SOFTWARE

No indication

Annual report due. The software group published preliminary figures on Feb. 10, with operating EBITDA rising to 33 million euros from around 21 million.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Annual report due. The software maker published preliminary results on Jan. 26 and said it saw its 2017 EBITA margin coming to 30.5-31.5 percent. It has also hiked its dividend to 0.60 euros per share.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on March 27 and said it expected its operating EBITDA to exceed 150 million euros this year.

GFK SE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Acceleratio Capital has initiated a squeeze out of minority shareholders in market researcher GfK.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Indicated 1 percent higher

Q4 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February retail sales +1.8 pct m/m/ vs +0.7 pct m/m expected, -2.1 pct y/y vs +0.3 pct y/y expected.

German March jobless figures due at 0800 GMT. Seen -10,000, with the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate unchanged at 5.9 pct.

