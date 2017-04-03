FRANKFURT, April 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
A German prosecutor hopes for first rulings in the VW
emissions scandal already this year, according to a report in
Automobilwoche magazine on Saturday, while the case itself and
the number of defendants is growing.
Supervisory board Hans Dieter Poetsch told Frankfurter
Allgemeine separately the case would likely drag on for a long
time.
Bild am Sonntag (BamS) said it calculated a suspended board
member at Porsche, VW's majority shareholder, Wolfgang Hatz, has
received more than 13 million euros ($13.88 million) from
contracts, bonuses and compensation, adding that an earlier
report by BamS specifying 12 million euros had been dismissed by
a company spokesman. Pay discipline for top executives is in
focus.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Chief executive Holger Kerzel at MEAG, the investment arm of
Munich RE, said in a Euro am Sonntag (EaS) interview that
eurozone shares are currently interesting and inexpensive after
capital flows away from the region in 2016. Investors should
look at cyclicals that were benefiting from economic recovery
and inflation.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
Indicated unchanged
The real estate firm is to double its current portfolio to 6
billion euros, its chief financial officer Alexander Dexne told
BOEZ on Saturday, but he did not supply a likely
date.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The airport operator has plans for a low-cost gate possibly
for start in 2019, to be used among others by Ireland's Ryanair
and costing 150 million euros, Bild am Sonntag reported
on Sunday. It said this was irrespective of Frankfurt airport's
plans for a third terminal, mainly for transit passengers, to
become operational by 2023.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The state of Thuringia is to hold on to its stake in the
laser and opticals sensor making group, whose share price is top
performer in the TecDAX, gaining over 40 percent since the start
of the year, public sector broadcaster mdr reported on Saturday.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The company expects 2017 sales to rise by 12-16 percent, up
from a previous outlook for a 8-12 percent rise, while it
expects 2017 underlying EBITDA margin to increase slightly ahead
of the half a percentage point previously expected.
BANKS
Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and
Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday said they were pleased with the
first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance
provider HSH Nordbank, of which they jointly own 85
percent.
Chinese conglomerate HNA Group and Apollo Global Management
are looking to bid for German shipping finance provider
HSH Nordbank, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
Banking fees are due to rise in Germany amid record-low
interest rates, the Bundesbank board member Alexander Dombret
said in an interview with Die Welt newspaper, due to be
published on Monday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
OSRAM - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
KUKA - HSBC cuts to "REDUCE" from "HOLD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.06 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 58.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9364 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Harro Ten Wolde)