FRANKFURT, April 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1 percent lower
Subscription period for capital increase due to end.
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.3 percent lower
Munich Re indicated 0.3 percent lower
Talanx down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
A European Union watchdog will cut an interest rate used to
price liabilities at euro zone insurers such as Munich Re, AXA
and Allianz, a step that could mean some firms having
to hold more capital.
LINDE
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Supervisory board due to meet. It is expected to discuss a
planned merger with Praxair but will not yet vote on the
deal as terms are still being negotiated.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
The drugs-packaging firm said its major pharmaceutical
customers had been more cautious in placing orders due to
uncertainty over the new U.S. administration's policies, as it
published first-quarter results.
HELLA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a
17 percent jump in third-quarter adjusted EBIT.
INNOGY
Indicated unchanged
The company issued a 750 million euro senior bond.
S&T
Indicated 1 percent higher
The group said it aimed for its full-year revenues to rise
significantly this year and reach the 1 billion euro mark next
year, as it reported 2016 financial results.
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The payment services provider announced a dividend hike to
0.16 euros per share from 0.14 euros a year earlier, as it
published its annual financial report.
VTG
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures
on March 7, said it expected its sales and EBITDA to rise
slightly this year and hiked its dividend.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HENKEL - 1.62 eur/pref shr dividend proposed
SARTORIUS - 0.46 eur/pref shr, 0.45
eur/ordinary shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FREENET - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 6.09 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders picked up in February after
plummeting the previous month but the rise in contracts for
factories in Europe's largest economy was weaker than expected,
data showed on Thursday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9369 euros)
