BERLIN/FRANKFURT Oct 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open flat on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Daimler indicated unchanged
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany has set a Nov. 10 deadline for Toll Collect, a joint
venture of Daimler and Deutsche Telekom, to bid for a contract
to extend a truck toll to all federal roads, the transport
ministry said on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
U.S. regulators are expanding their probe into Deutsche Bank
as a money laundering investigation of a Moscow unit has widened
into possible sanctions violations, the Financial Times
reported, citing sources.
RWE
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Utilities RWE, Vattenfall and Mibrag will start
shifting coal-fired power plant capacity to Germany's power
reserve at the start of the European winter next year as part of
a plan to reduce carbon emissions, the government said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen's new head, Matthias Mueller, will update German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on the carmaker's internal
investigation into an emissions-rigging scandal during a trip to
China, a person close to the matter told Reuters.
Separately, Manager Magazin reported on Saturday that
Volkswagen will freeze managerial promotions next year at its VW
division as part of a savings drive to help meet the cost of a
scandal over diesel emissions tests.
Also, news agency DPA reported Volkswagen may offer VW
owners in Germany discounts on new cars if they turn in certain
old models affected by the emissions scandal.
A person briefed on the Volkswagen inquiry told The New York
Times the carmaker was going beyond those responsible for
installing illegal software to include managers who may have
learned of the deception and failed to take appropriate action.
(nyti.ms/206IadG)
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
Airbus CEO Tom Enders said Germany should
deregulate its labour market and create more lower-paid jobs to
help refugees find work and integrate better into society.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, LEG IMMOBILIEN
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.1 percent higher
No indication available for LEG Immobilien
Credit rating agency Moody's placed Deutsche Wohnen's A3
rating on review for downgrade after it withdrew its offer for
peer LEG Immobilien. Moody's changed its outlook on LEG's Baa1
rating to stable.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines
reported better than expected rise in third quarter profit
thanks to a tailwind from the U.S. dollar exchange rate and
confirmed its targets for the year.
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company aims to continue making small bolt-on
acquisitions in addition to organic growth to expand outside its
German home market, CFO Burkhard Ley tells Boersen-Zeitung.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The real estate firm aims to buy more properties in Germany,
Chief Executive Klaus Schmitt tells business weekly Euro am
Sonntag.
SCHALTBAU
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Q3 results due.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The carrier and major shareholder Etihad Airways have until
mid-January to find a workaround for their disputed code share
flights, the German transport ministry said on Friday, approving
the flights for what it said was the last time.
PNE WIND AG
No indicated available
The company's shareholders elected six new supervisory board
members and voted on a dividend.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - SocGen raises the stock to "buy" from
"hold", lifts price target to 196 euros from 170 euros
THYSSENKRUPP - Citigroup cuts the stock to
"neutral", lowers its price target to 21 euros from 26.5 euros
LEG IMMOBILIEN - Credit Suisse reinstates coverage
with a "neutral" rating, 77.70 target price
JENOPTIK - Berenberg cuts the stock to "hold" from
"buy", lifts price target to 14.40 euros from 14.10 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+2.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Monday's close. Shanghai stocks
+0.5 pct.
HAPAG-LLOYD
The shipping group affirmed its forecast for a high
single-digit EBITDA margin for 2015.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Ifo sentiment index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate
seen at 107.8 vs 108.5, current conditions at 113.5 vs 114.0,
expectations at 102.4 vs 103.3
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)