FRANKFURT Oct 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated down 4.0 percent

BASF, the world's largest chemicals firm by sales, lowered its full-year earnings guidance on weak sales in China, Brazil and other emerging markets.

MANZ

Indicated down 18.6 percent

The German engineering group cut its forecast for sales and profits, becoming the latest German midsized company to suffer from slowing growth in Asia.

AIXTRON

Indicated up 9.4 percent

Chip-equipment maker Aixtron made its first core profit since 2013 in the third quarter, thanks to a better product mix and a payment from a contractual settlement.

MLP

Indicated down 7.2 percent

The company lowered its outlook for 2015, saying the slight increase in EBIT over may not be achieved.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated down 0.1 percent

The lender is considering scaling back its Italian retail operations by selling branches and cutting jobs as its new chief executive overhauls the company to keep pace with rivals, according to five sources familiar with the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN, MAN

Volkswagen indicated up 0.1 percent

MAN indicated down 0.5 percent

Volkswagen unit MAN's operating profit rose 5 percent in the third quarter and the company said full-year oprating profit would be "significantly hit" by restructuring costs, keeping its full-year outlook.

GRENKELEASING

No indication available

Grenkeleasing raised its 2015 earnings guidance, saying it now expected consolidated group net profit in a range of 78 to 80 million euros versus its previous guidance of 74 to 78 million euros.

SIXT

Indicated up 0.6 percent

The car rental company raised its forecast for consolidated earnings before tax (EBT) to at least 180 million euros.

COVESTRO

No indication available

Plastics maker Covestro said third-quarter core profit jumped by 44 percent, mainly thanks to a significant decline in raw-material prices.

STEILMANN

Market debut in Frankfurt due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 7:19 GMT.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Offer period in IPO due to end.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 107.8 vs 108.5, current conditions at 113.5 vs 114.0, expectations at 102.4 vs 103.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

