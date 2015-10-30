FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Shares indicated 0.2 pct lower
The lender expects litigation issues to be mainly resolved
within next two years, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck
said at an investor conference on Thursday.
RWE
Shares indicated 1.2 pct higher
The utility said it has found three partners to finance the
1.5 billion pound ($2.3 billion) Galloper wind park to be built
off the British coast.
VOLKSWAGEN
Shares indicated 0.5 pct higher
Sales of VW-brand vehicles in the United States have grown
"slightly" in October, the first full month since the emissions
scandal broke, two people familiar with the matter said.
AIRBUS
Shares up 3.3 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Airbus Group posted a 12 percent increase in third-quarter
operating profit before one-off items to 921 million euros
($1.01 billion) and confirmed an increase in production of its
A320 jetliner to 60 airplanes a month from 2019.
MORPHOSYS
Shares indicated 2.6 pct higher
The company said it had received a clinical milestone
payment in a haemophilia program with Bayer.
NEMETSCHEK
Shares indicated 4.4 pct higher
Q3 results. The company increased its EBITDA forecast for
the year after having previously upped its revenue forecast
earlier this month.
RIB SOFTWARE
No indication available
Q3 results. The company said its 2015 tragets depended on
its being able to sign two contracts in the fourth quarter.
KST BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
The company reported nine-month net profit of 1.04 billion
euros.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
No indication available
A bondholder meeting elected One Square Advisory Services
GmbH as joint representatives of all bondholders, the company
said.
IPO
Hapag-Lloyd lowered the price range for its shares
in its initial public offering, due to ongoing market
volatility.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
BAYER - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", price
target cut to 138 eur from 161 eur
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September retail sales. Flat m/m, +3.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
