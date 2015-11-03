FRANKFURT Nov 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 2.5 percent up
The premium carmaker posted a surprise increase in
third-quarter operating profit as strong sales in higher-margin
core European markets outweighed weak demand in
China.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Marcus Chromik will succeed outgoing Chief Risk Officer
Stefan Schmittmann, daily Handelsblatt reported.
INFINEON
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Infineon is the front-runner to buy Fairchild Semiconductor
because it is willing to pay more, Bloomberg reported,
citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent up
The engineering company completed a 4 billion euro share
buyback, corresponding to 4.9 percent of the share capital.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 5.5 percent down
Volkswagen used devices to cheat air pollution tests in
diesel luxury vehicles, U.S. environmental regulators said on
Monday, in a new blow to the automaker already reeling from
similar allegations regarding millions of smaller diesel
engines.
VONOVIA
Indicated 3.8 percent up
Property group Vonovia raised its earnings guidance for the
year after its key operating profit more than doubled to 432
million euros ($476 million) in the first nine months, helped by
the quick integration of a clutch of acquisitions.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Springer should be able to present "very pleasing"
preliminary figures this week on the success of its
anti-adblocking strategy for Bild.de, head of marketing and
classified ad models Andreas Wiele said at a meeting of
publishers in Berlin late on Monday. Last month, Springer banned
readers who use adblockers from its Bild tabloid website, asking
them to switch off the adblocker or pay a monthly fee.
DUERR
Indicated 3.2 percent up
The automotive supplier raised its sales outlook for 2015
after posting forecast-beating results in the third quarter on
strong demand from China and business earned from acquiring
woodworking specialist Homag group.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The lubricant maker increased its EBIT by 11 percent to 261
million euros in the first nine months.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The fashion house said on Tuesday it expects sales and
earnings to recover in the fourth quarter after a slowdown in
China and more hesitant tourist shoppers in the United States
hurt its third-quarter results.
KLOECKNER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The steel distributor swung to a net loss in the third
quarter thanks to pressure from cheap imports and slow demand in
anticipation of a further fall prices in as well as a collapse
in prices for scrap.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
German property company LEG Immobilien has agreed to buy
13,800 residential properties from Vonovia for about
600 million euros, LEG said on Monday.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company's QCI bioinformatics platform has been expanded
from interpreting genetic sequencing data on somatic mutations
in solid tumor cancers to add leukaemia and lymphoma testing, as
well as testing for hereditary cancer indications, it said.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 1.1 percent up
The group posted a 38.5 percent increase in EBIT to 15.3
million euros in the first nine months 2015.
IPO
Corestate Capital Holdings cancelled its planned
IPO. "This decision was taken due to the currently difficult
market environment for IPOs in the German and UK stock markets,
which are of particular relevance to the Company," the company
said in a statement.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq
+1.5 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.45 pct.
Time: 6:55 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
