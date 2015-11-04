BRIEF-Universal Modern Industries Company for Edible Oil Q1 profit falls
FRANKFURT Nov 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The Nivea skin cream maker raised its margin guidance for 2015 after it posted a 55 percent increase in its third-quarter operating profit as new products and higher prices boosted profitability.
BMW
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
The carmaker said U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 3.8 percent in October.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
Mercedes-Benz USA said October sales rose 3.7 percent in October.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The bank is planning to promote its North American equities chief, Thomas Patrick, to oversee the bank's global stock-financing and trading business, the WSJ reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The company will remain a shareholder in Atos until 2020, it said late Tuesday when announcing a deal to extend their existing IT agreement.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE
Volkswagen indicated 7.4 pct lower
Porsche indicated 5.9 pct lower
Volkswagen on Tuesday said it had understated the fuel consumption of 800,000 cars sold in Europe, while majority stakeholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE warned that VW's latest findings could further weigh on its results.
Separately, VW has notified its dealers and the transport regulators in the United States and Canada that it will recall certain vehicles with 1.8T and 2.0L gasoline engines in December, according to a VW communique to dealers obtained by Reuters.
In addition, VW's Porsche unit said it was pulling an ABS bond deal as the emissions scandal expands.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 3 pct higher
The company raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, saying a planned increase in advertising revenues would probably more than compensate for declining circulation and other revenues.
EVONIK
No indication available
The diversified chemicals maker saw quarterly core profit rise by a better-than-expected 31 percent, helped by higher prices and volumes at its poultry feed ingredients business, it said on Wednesday.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.7 pct lower
The company kept its net income target for 2016 steady at 950 million euros, saying it expected slightly reduced gross premiums next year when adjusted for currency effects.
NORMA GROUP
No indication available
The group's third-quarter adjusted EBITA reached 39.3 million euros, in line with analysts' expectations.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 1.9 pct higher
The company said adjusted EBITDA rose to 35.3 million euros in the third quarter.
FREENET
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Q3 results due. EBITDA seen flat at 96 million euros.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
The biotech firm confirmed its guidance for 2015 EBIT of 9-16 million euros after reporting a third-quarter loss before interest and taxes of 11.3 million euros.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The roof tiles maker reported third-quarter operating EBITDA of 68.8 million euros, up 2 percent year on year. It expects 2015 operating EBITDA to be around previous year's level.
GRAMMER
Indicated 1.6 pct higher
The company said nine-month EBIT reached 29.7 million euros, compared with 43.1 million a year earlier.
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The maker of professional kitchen equipment said nine-month EBIT increased 17 percent to 116.1 million euros and confirmed its full-year guidance.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 12.8 pct lower
The company said late Tuesday it expects group profit to decline significantly next year due to renewed pricing pressure in the graphite electrode market and that it will speed up the spin-off of its main division.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The company has signed a contract for the sale of its Rail Vehicles business unit to Stadler Rail AG.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +4.2 pct.
HAPAG-LLOYD
The German shipping group priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the low end of a revised range, giving the group a market capitalisation of about 2.4 billion euros or less than half the original target.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Markit PMIs due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen at 55.2 points. Composite PMI seen at 54.5 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)
