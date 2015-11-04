FRANKFURT Nov 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The Nivea skin cream maker raised its margin guidance for 2015 after it posted a 55 percent increase in its third-quarter operating profit as new products and higher prices boosted profitability.

BMW

Indicated 0.8 pct lower

The carmaker said U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 3.8 percent in October.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

Mercedes-Benz USA said October sales rose 3.7 percent in October.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The bank is planning to promote its North American equities chief, Thomas Patrick, to oversee the bank's global stock-financing and trading business, the WSJ reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The company will remain a shareholder in Atos until 2020, it said late Tuesday when announcing a deal to extend their existing IT agreement.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE

Volkswagen indicated 7.4 pct lower

Porsche indicated 5.9 pct lower

Volkswagen on Tuesday said it had understated the fuel consumption of 800,000 cars sold in Europe, while majority stakeholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE warned that VW's latest findings could further weigh on its results.

Separately, VW has notified its dealers and the transport regulators in the United States and Canada that it will recall certain vehicles with 1.8T and 2.0L gasoline engines in December, according to a VW communique to dealers obtained by Reuters.

In addition, VW's Porsche unit said it was pulling an ABS bond deal as the emissions scandal expands.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 3 pct higher

The company raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, saying a planned increase in advertising revenues would probably more than compensate for declining circulation and other revenues.

EVONIK

No indication available

The diversified chemicals maker saw quarterly core profit rise by a better-than-expected 31 percent, helped by higher prices and volumes at its poultry feed ingredients business, it said on Wednesday.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.7 pct lower

The company kept its net income target for 2016 steady at 950 million euros, saying it expected slightly reduced gross premiums next year when adjusted for currency effects.

NORMA GROUP

No indication available

The group's third-quarter adjusted EBITA reached 39.3 million euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 1.9 pct higher

The company said adjusted EBITDA rose to 35.3 million euros in the third quarter.

FREENET

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen flat at 96 million euros.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

The biotech firm confirmed its guidance for 2015 EBIT of 9-16 million euros after reporting a third-quarter loss before interest and taxes of 11.3 million euros.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The roof tiles maker reported third-quarter operating EBITDA of 68.8 million euros, up 2 percent year on year. It expects 2015 operating EBITDA to be around previous year's level.

GRAMMER

Indicated 1.6 pct higher

The company said nine-month EBIT reached 29.7 million euros, compared with 43.1 million a year earlier.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The maker of professional kitchen equipment said nine-month EBIT increased 17 percent to 116.1 million euros and confirmed its full-year guidance.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 12.8 pct lower

The company said late Tuesday it expects group profit to decline significantly next year due to renewed pricing pressure in the graphite electrode market and that it will speed up the spin-off of its main division.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The company has signed a contract for the sale of its Rail Vehicles business unit to Stadler Rail AG.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +4.2 pct.

HAPAG-LLOYD

The German shipping group priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the low end of a revised range, giving the group a market capitalisation of about 2.4 billion euros or less than half the original target.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Markit PMIs due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen at 55.2 points. Composite PMI seen at 54.5 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)