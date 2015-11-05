BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The sportswear company raised its outlook for full-year
sales and profits on Thursday after it reported
better-than-expected results for the third quarter as its U.S.
business recovered and China remained strong.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The lender will pay a $258 million penalty to settle charges
that it did business on behalf of entities in U.S.-sanctioned
countries like Iran and Syria, the New York Department of
Financial Services (NYDFS) and Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom's German mobile service revenue slid 0.4
percent in the third quarter, continuing a slowdown that took
hold in the second quarter, when they were flat.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The cement maker lowered its sales outlook for the current
year, pointing to weakening cement demand in Eastern Europe,
Central Asia and Russia, where investments fell.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Cabin crew union UFO has set a deadline of 1600 GMT for the
airline to make a better offer in an ongoing row over pensions
and early retirement benefits.
The chief of UFO told Reuters on Thursday that strikes were
now unavoidable.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
The reinsurer missed expectations with net profit of 520
million euros in the third quarter, as volatile capital markets
hit investment income.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1 percent higher
Moody's downgraded the carmaker's ratings and said
admissions of false CO2 output levels may impact future
earnings.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 9.6 percent lower
The world's largest chemicals distributor cut its full-year
core profit guidance on Thursday, citing difficult macroeconomic
conditions.
Separately, the company said it was buying two leading U.S.
distributors, J.A.M. Distributing Company and G.H.
Berlin-Windward.
FIELMANN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Fielmann affirmed its forecasts after third-quarter results.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Fraport upgraded its outlook for earnings and Frankfurt
passenger numbers on Thursday, in spite of further strike
threats at its main customer Lufthansa.
KION GROUP
No indication available
The group reported its third-quarter net income fell to 49.5
million euros.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The world's largest synthetic-rubber maker lifted its 2015
earnings outlook for the third time, helped by cost cuts, lower
petrochemical raw material prices and stronger-than-expected
European and North American markets.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The defence and automotive group lifted its full-year sales
and profit forecasts, saying it saw defence spending rising in
many countries after years of constraint.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The real estate group cut its guidance after reporting
third-quarter results.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 6.8 percent lower
The group cut its 2015 guidance as it reported third-quarter
results.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company published full third-quarter results and said it
expected 2015 sales to grow by 1-3 percent when adjusted for
currency effects.
FREENET
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The telecom services provider beat expectations with a 4
percent increase in third-quarter sales as it attracted more
high-spending contract customers.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Telefonica Deutschland raised its full-year profit forecast
on Thursday after making speedier progress than expected on
integrating its acquisition of E-Plus.
XING
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Xing reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter sales and
said paid memberships continued to grow strongly.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group said it expected its business performance to
remain positive after reporting nine-month financial results.
DEUTZ
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The group said it now expected revenue to drop by about 20
percent this year, after reporting a slide in sales for the
first nine months of the year.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2015 forecasts for sales and profit
after reporting its operating profit jumped by almost a third in
the first nine months of the year.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group said it expected to break even at the operating
earnings level in the fourth quarter, after reporting a rise in
EBIT for the first nine months of the year.
STEILMANN
No indication available
First day of trading due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BEIERSDORF - HSBC raises the stock to "hold" from
"reduce", lifts its target price to 81.5 euros from 68.5 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.9 pct at
Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1
pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)