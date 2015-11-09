FRANKFURT Nov 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Several Volkswagen engineers have admitted manipulating carbon dioxide emissions data because goals set by former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn were difficult to achieve, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Company managers are worried about travelling to the United States because U.S. investigators have confiscated the passport of a VW employee who is there on a visit, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa's cabin crew union UFO will resume its strike on Monday after a one-day pause, grounding flights at three of the German airline's major airports for almost the entire day, affecting 929 flights and 113,000 passengers.

COMMERZBANK

The head of the banks' Private Customers unit, Martin Zielke, told Sueddeutschen Zeitung that online payment service Paydirekt, Germany's banks' answer to Paypal, would likely win at least 250,000 registered users within the first few months of its launch.

CONTINENTAL

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 23 percent at 1.18 billion euros.

RWE

The municipal utility of the city of Dortmund, which holds 4 percent in RWE, told daily Westdeutschen Allgemeinen Zeitung it was bracing for a cut in RWE's dividend to 0.85 euros.

AIRBUS

Airbus expects to sell more A380 superjumbos this year, but a potential deal may not be finalized until early 2016, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday.

ELRINGKLINGER

Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 25.5 percent at 30.7 million euros.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Q3 results due.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Q4 results due. EBITDA loss seen at 19.3 million euros.

MANZ

Q3 results due.

QSC

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 30 percent at 11.4 million euros. Poll:

TUI AG

The Tour operator is working with Deutsche Bank and Bank of America to prepare the sale of its online hotel booking business Hotelbeds Group in a potential 1 billion euro deal, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying late on Friday.

IPO

Meal delivery firm HelloFresh puts its listing plans on hold, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.9 pct.

Time: 17.26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 20.0 bln euros, with exports seen +2.1% m/m, imports +0.9% m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

