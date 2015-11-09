FRANKFURT Nov 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA

China's trade figures disappointed analyst expectations by a wide margin in October, reinforcing views that the world's second-largest economy will have to do more to stimulate domestic demand given softness in overseas markets.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Several Volkswagen engineers have admitted manipulating carbon dioxide emissions data because goals set by former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn were difficult to achieve, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Company managers are worried about travelling to the United States because U.S. investigators have confiscated the passport of a VW employee who is there on a visit, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The head of the banks' Private Customers unit, Martin Zielke, told Sueddeutschen Zeitung that online payment service Paydirekt, Germany's banks' answer to Paypal, would likely win at least 250,000 registered users within the first few months of its launch.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Continental slightly raised its full-year profit outlook after posting higher third-quarter earnings on growing car sales in Europe and North America.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Italcementi, which HeidelbergCement is taking over, posted on Friday a third-quarter net loss of 22.7 million euros and forecast slightly lower operating results in the full year due to weaker demand in France and competition in Egypt.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Lufthansa's cabin crew union UFO resumes its strike on Monday after a one-day pause, grounding flights at three of the German airline's major airports for almost the entire day, affecting 929 flights and 113,000 passengers.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The municipal utility of the city of Dortmund, which holds 4 percent in RWE, told daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung it was bracing for a cut in RWE's dividend to 0.85 euros.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

No indication for Vonovia available

Deutsche Wohnen indicated unchanged

Deutsche Wohnen CEO Michael Zahn plans to appeal to Vonovia shareholders to reject the real estate group's planned takeover of its peer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, quoting a letter Zahn is to publish on Monday.

AIRBUS

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus expects to sell more A380 superjumbos this year, but a potential deal may not be finalized until early 2016, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

ElringKlinger confirmed its full year outlook after posting third-quarter results slightly ahead of analyst's expectations. The automotive supplier anticipates that earnings performance will improve in 2016.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The cable company reported its fiscal second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 8.1 percent to 263 million euros, with revenues up 7.3 percent.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Q4 results due. EBITDA loss seen at 19.3 million euros.

MANZ

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The group reported it slumped to a 9-month operating loss due to cancelled and delayed orders.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Taking control of Pfeiffer is one of the options the Busch family could consider, Sami Busch of the family told Boersen-Zeitung on the weekend, but said Busch-Holding's intentions were "friendly".

QSC

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The company reported its third-quarter EBITDA jumped 36 percent to 12 million euros, above consensus for 11.4 million.

TUI AG

No indication available

TUI is working with Deutsche Bank and Bank of America to prepare the sale of its online hotel booking business Hotelbeds Group in a potential 1 billion euro deal, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying late on Friday.

IPO

Meal delivery firm HelloFresh puts its listing plans on hold, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight", cuts price target to 70 euros from 73 euros

OSRAM LICHT AG - HSBC resumes with "hold", 56 euro target price

RHEINMETALL - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +2 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.6 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports and imports bounced back in September after plunging in the prior month but failed to assuage concerns that a slowdown in emerging markets will leave its mark on Europe's largest economy.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

