BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0718 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post
said on Wednesday its third quarter profit slumped 71 percent,
due to charges for a stuttering IT project and legal provisions.
E.ON
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
E.ON continued to suffer from record-low wholesale prices
and posted its biggest ever nine-months net loss following 8.3
billion euros ($8.92 billion) in impairment charges on its
German power plants and oil and gas activities.
HENKEL
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
German consumer goods group Henkel posted a
bigger than expected increase in third-quarter key profit,
helped by ongoing strength in its laundry business and an
improvement in its beauty and adhesives business.
K+S
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
German fertiliser mining group K+S, which fended
off a takeover approach by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan,
cut the upper end of its earnings forecast range as lower crop
prices and a weak Brazilian real weighed on demand for potash.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Lufthansa cancels 930 flights on Wednesday after cabin crews
continued what is shaping up to be the longest strike in the
German airline's history, even after a court ruled it must stop
Tuesday's walkout at one airport.
Hearing due in labour court in Duesseldorf at 1300 GMT over
a request from Lufthansa to forbid cabin crew to strike there up
until Friday.
MERCK
Indicated 4 percent higher
Merck said it had received all approvals necessary for its
$17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The carmaker has dampened hopes for quick results from an
investigation into its rigging of diesel emissions tests and
said developing a fix for the affected cars rather than finding
the root cause of the manipulations is its top priority.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Freight volumes at Frankfurt airport dropped 1.9 percent in
Oct, the airport operator said, confirming a 4.3 percent rise in
passengers for the month.
KUKA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The industrial robot maker reported a 54 percent rise in
core earnings for the first nine months of the year on Wednesday
thanks to a higher intake of orders from general and automotive
industry clients.
OSRAM
Down 10 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The lighting company will start investing for growth again
this year as it transforms itself into a semiconductor company
following the planned disposal of its traditional lamps and
light bulbs business.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 4.9 percent lower
Rheinmetall plans to issue new shares representing up to 10
percent of its current capital to finance growth in both its
defence and automotive divisions and strengthen its financial
position.
BECHTLE
Indicated 1 percent lower
The information technology services company reported a 10.5
percent increase in its third-quarter EBIT.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The chipmaker said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S.
peer Atmel, rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott,
which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the
acquisition.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The maker of lenses and optical sensors posted Q3 earnings
slightly ahead of analysts' estimates and narrowed its forecast
range.
LPKF
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The company lowered its guidance, saying it now saw 2015
revenue at 85-90 million euros and expected the figure to rise
to 100-120 million euros next year.
NORDEX
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Nordex raised its 2015 sales forecast for the second time
this year, boosted by strong demand for its wind turbines in
Europe and South Africa, which accounted for 88 percent of its
nine-month sales.
STROEER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Full Q3 results. The group already published preliminary
results on Nov. 9.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The chief executive of the struggling carrier is optimistic
for an improvement in earnings this year after yields and
profits increased in the third quarter.
HAPAG-LLOYD
No indication available
The container shipping group said on Wednesday it broke even
in the third quarter as it benefited from a merger with Chile's
CSAV and additional cost cuts.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October wholesale prices -0.4 pct m/m, -1.6 pct y/y.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Maria Sheahan and Sylwia Lasek)