FRANKFURT Nov 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Seen 0.1 percent higher

Q3 report due from subsidiary Deutsche Postbank.

K+S

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Capital Markets Day. The company published quarterly results on Wednesday.

MERCK

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

Merck KGaA lifted its full-year guidance for core earnings before one-offs to include the $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, which has cleared regulatory hurdles.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

RWE warned it would only barely reach its full-year net profit target as persistent problems at its British business pile pressure on Chief Executive Peter Terium to come up with a convincing turnaround plan.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Europe's biggest industrial group expects a double-digit rise in earnings for its current fiscal year provided that markets pick up for some of its key businesses.

BILFINGER

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The struggling engineering services firm reported a 24 percent fall in third-quarter core earnings and continued to cut costs to stem administrative expenses.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated unchanged

Q3 results due. EBIT seen flat. Poll:

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

No indication available

The group said it saw its 2015 pretax profit coming in somewhat higher than previously expected, after reporting third-quarter financial results.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The builder beat forecasts for sales and adjusted pretax profit in the third quarter and affirmed its 2015 profit forecast on Wednesday.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The property group hiked its 2016 earnings target, citing faster than expected cost cuts, as it reported a 27.8 percent increase in operating profit (FFO I) for the first nine months of the year.

RTL

No indication available

The European broadcaster raised its full-year revenue outlook after higher television advertising sales in Germany drove improved third quarter results.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The steelmaker confirmed a lowered profit forecast as it reported full Q3 results.

STADA

Indicated 1 percent higher

The group affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting a 7 percent slide in nine-month adjusted EBITDA.

TALANX

Down 6.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The insurer posted a lower than expected 19 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 177 million euros, hit by a 9 percent drop in income from investments amid financial market ructions.

ZALANDO

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer saw quarterly sales growth accelerate and said it was aiming to reach almost 3 billion euros for the full-year after it launched new brands and speeded up delivery.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q3 results due. The company published preliminary results on Oct. 28.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Elliott has increased its stake in Dialog to 3.6 percent and said it has received positive feedback from co-shareholders for its rally to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel .

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Full Q3 results due. The company reported preliminary results last week.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 5.7 percent higher

The company raised its profit guidance for 2015 after a jump in Q3 profit.

NORDEX

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

Nordex aims to nearly double sales over the next three years, the German wind turbine maker said on Thursday, boosted by its recent 785 million euros takeover of Spanish firm Acciona's wind power business.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 8.2 percent higher

Germany's largest solar power equipment maker raised its earnings guidance for a third time this year as it reaps the rewards of a strategy turnaround, cost cuts and strong demand in the United States and Britain.

CEWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The photofinishing group said it expected to see its sales and earnings rise this year as it reported third-quarter financial results within its target range.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The real estate group affirmed its 2015 operating profit forecast after posting an 8 percent rise in funds from operations in the third quarter.

HHLA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The port logistics group reported a 5.6 percent drop in nine-month EBIT, affirming a forecast that it lowered last month.

MLP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company confirmed its results for the first nine months of 2015, after having published preliminary results on Oct. 26.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The real estate group lifted its 2015 operating profit guidance to 145-160 million euros and said it saw 2016 profit at a similar level, as it reported third-quarter financial results.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated unchanged

The construction machinery maker said it has implemented measures to cut inventory. It reported preliminary results on Oct. 21 and cut its 2015 guidance.

COVESTRO

Up 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The plastics maker said it expected a significant increase in profitability this year as it reported a 62 percent increase in Q3 net profit.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COVESTRO - JP Morgan starts with "neutral" and a 29 euro target price. Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight", 36 euro price target

JUNGHEINRICH - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", lifts price target to 66 euros from 56 euros

KUKA Barclays cut to "equal weight" from "overweight"

OSRAM - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight", lowers target price to 51 euros from 68 euros. SocGen cuts price target to 34 euros from 51 euros with a "sell" rating

CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY - Berenberg starts with "buy" and a 13.90 euro price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei flat, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5.50 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final inflation data for October shows CPI flat m/m, +0.3 pct y/y, and HICP flat m/m, +0.2 pct y/y, as expected.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz, Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)