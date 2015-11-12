FRANKFURT Nov 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Seen 0.1 percent higher
Q3 report due from subsidiary Deutsche Postbank.
K+S
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Capital Markets Day. The company published quarterly results
on Wednesday.
MERCK
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
Merck KGaA lifted its full-year guidance for core
earnings before one-offs to include the $17 billion acquisition
of Sigma-Aldrich, which has cleared regulatory hurdles.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
RWE warned it would only barely reach its full-year net
profit target as persistent problems at its British business
pile pressure on Chief Executive Peter Terium to come up with a
convincing turnaround plan.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Europe's biggest industrial group expects a double-digit
rise in earnings for its current fiscal year provided that
markets pick up for some of its key businesses.
BILFINGER
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The struggling engineering services firm reported a 24
percent fall in third-quarter core earnings and continued to cut
costs to stem administrative expenses.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated unchanged
Q3 results due. EBIT seen flat. Poll:
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
No indication available
The group said it saw its 2015 pretax profit coming in
somewhat higher than previously expected, after reporting
third-quarter financial results.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The builder beat forecasts for sales and adjusted pretax
profit in the third quarter and affirmed its 2015 profit
forecast on Wednesday.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The property group hiked its 2016 earnings target, citing
faster than expected cost cuts, as it reported a 27.8 percent
increase in operating profit (FFO I) for the first nine months
of the year.
RTL
No indication available
The European broadcaster raised its full-year revenue
outlook after higher television advertising sales in Germany
drove improved third quarter results.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The steelmaker confirmed a lowered profit forecast as it
reported full Q3 results.
STADA
Indicated 1 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting a 7
percent slide in nine-month adjusted EBITDA.
TALANX
Down 6.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer posted a lower than expected 19 percent rise in
third quarter net profit to 177 million euros, hit by a 9
percent drop in income from investments amid financial market
ructions.
ZALANDO
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer saw
quarterly sales growth accelerate and said it was aiming to
reach almost 3 billion euros for the full-year after it launched
new brands and speeded up delivery.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q3 results due. The company published preliminary results on
Oct. 28.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Elliott has increased its stake in Dialog to 3.6 percent and
said it has received positive feedback from co-shareholders for
its rally to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel
.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Full Q3 results due. The company reported preliminary
results last week.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 5.7 percent higher
The company raised its profit guidance for 2015 after a jump
in Q3 profit.
NORDEX
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Nordex aims to nearly double sales over the next three
years, the German wind turbine maker said on Thursday, boosted
by its recent 785 million euros takeover of Spanish firm
Acciona's wind power business.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 8.2 percent higher
Germany's largest solar power equipment maker raised its
earnings guidance for a third time this year as it reaps the
rewards of a strategy turnaround, cost cuts and strong demand in
the United States and Britain.
CEWE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The photofinishing group said it expected to see its sales
and earnings rise this year as it reported third-quarter
financial results within its target range.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The real estate group affirmed its 2015 operating profit
forecast after posting an 8 percent rise in funds from
operations in the third quarter.
HHLA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The port logistics group reported a 5.6 percent drop in
nine-month EBIT, affirming a forecast that it lowered last
month.
MLP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company confirmed its results for the first nine months
of 2015, after having published preliminary results on Oct. 26.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The real estate group lifted its 2015 operating profit
guidance to 145-160 million euros and said it saw 2016 profit at
a similar level, as it reported third-quarter financial results.
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated unchanged
The construction machinery maker said it has implemented
measures to cut inventory. It reported preliminary results on
Oct. 21 and cut its 2015 guidance.
COVESTRO
Up 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The plastics maker said it expected a significant increase
in profitability this year as it reported a 62 percent increase
in Q3 net profit.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COVESTRO - JP Morgan starts with "neutral" and a
29 euro target price. Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight",
36 euro price target
JUNGHEINRICH - HSBC raises to "hold" from
"reduce", lifts price target to 66 euros from 56 euros
KUKA Barclays cut to "equal weight" from
"overweight"
OSRAM - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from
"overweight", lowers target price to 51 euros from 68 euros.
SocGen cuts price target to 34 euros from 51 euros with a "sell"
rating
CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY - Berenberg starts with "buy"
and a 13.90 euro price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei flat, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 5.50 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German final inflation data for October shows CPI flat m/m,
+0.3 pct y/y, and HICP flat m/m, +0.2 pct y/y, as expected.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz, Maria Sheahan
and Victoria Bryan)