FRANKFURT Nov 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0728 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
PARIS ATTACKS
Stocks are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after
Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris
that killed 129 people.
EURO FINANCE WEEK
First day of Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with speakers
including ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio, Deutsche Bank
co-CEO Juergen Fitschen and BaFin chief Felix Hufeld.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.2 pct lower
The postal and logistics company expects a 10 percent
increase in its parcel business at Christmas compared with last
year's period, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Monday,
citing the company. Deutsche Post plans to hire around 10,000
additional temporary workers for the period, it also said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
The carmaker will present a technical solution for its
1.6-litre diesel engines, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR
and WDR.
Separately, sources told Reuters that VW is working with
banks to put together as much as 20 billion euros ($21.5
billion) in bridge financing to cover the cost of the emissions
cheating scandal. VW will meet with about a dozen banks on
Monday, they said.
In addition, VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh does not
know whether diesel emission manipulations committed by the
company involved 10, 50 or even 100 people, he told German news
agency DPA in an interview published on Friday.
Also, Porsche's executive board and works council agreed
that employee representatives will have a decisive influence on
future service contracts, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Sunday
in an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday, citing
the chairman of the general works council, Uwe Hueck.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 3.7 pct lower
Activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in Dialog
to 5 percent and urged other shareholders on Friday to join it
in opposing Dialog's takeover of U.S. peer Atmel.
Separately, Dialog's Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli defended
the takeover plans in an interview with weekly Euro am Sonntag,
saying "if we limit ourselves to smartphones and tablets as
previously, we will within two to three years no longer meet our
goal of being a growth company". "Therefore, a big step is
necessary," he said.
TELE COLUMBUS
No indication available
Germany's third-largest cable network operator will probably
post losses over the next few quarters as the recent takeovers
of smaller rivals Primacom and Pepcom brought significant
additional costs, CFO Frank Posnanski told Boersen-Zeitung.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq
-1.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9285 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Kirsti Knolle and Christoph
Steitz)