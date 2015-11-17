FRANKFURT Nov 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0734 GMT.

EURO FINANCE WEEK

Second day of financial sector conference in Frankfurt, with speakers including Societe Generale chief Frederic Oudea, the European Central Bank's Sabine Lautenschlaeger and Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.9 pct higher

Daimler indicated 1.4 pct higher

VW indicated 1 pct higher

New passenger car registrations in Europe rose 2.7 percent last month to 1.14 million vehicles, while Volkswagen lost market share, according to the Association of European Carmakers.

Separately, Volkswagen said its manipulations of carbon dioxide emissions affect more petrol-powered engines than it had previously disclosed.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

Moody's raises its credit rating on Fresenius to Baa3, citing among other the group's defensive business profile, strong track record of profitable growth with very limited correlation to the macroeconomic cycle.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 3.6 pct higher

The internet service provider on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter core profit and revenues as the number of subscribers continued to rise.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The investment firm said nine-month earnings after taxes rose 10 percent to 51.5 million euros ($54.9 million). It expects full-year EBIT to come in at between 125 million and 130 million euros.

HECKLER & KOCH

No indication available

The majority owner of Heckler & Koch, Andreas Heeschen, is injecting 60 million euros of his own money into the German gun maker to help reduce its debt and improve its credit ratings.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON SE : SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy"

RWE AG : SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy"

HANNOVER RE : JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "underweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks little changed.

Time: 7.34 GMT.

IPO

Biotech group Brain AG is planning to sell shares to raise capital, which could include an initial public offering (IPO), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quotes senior manager Martin Langer as saying.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen rising to 6.0 from 1.9, current conditions seen at 55.0 versus 55.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)