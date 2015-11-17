FRANKFURT Nov 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0734 GMT.
EURO FINANCE WEEK
Second day of financial sector conference in Frankfurt, with
speakers including Societe Generale chief Frederic
Oudea, the European Central Bank's Sabine Lautenschlaeger and
Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.9 pct higher
Daimler indicated 1.4 pct higher
VW indicated 1 pct higher
New passenger car registrations in Europe rose 2.7 percent
last month to 1.14 million vehicles, while Volkswagen lost
market share, according to the Association of European
Carmakers.
Separately, Volkswagen said its manipulations of carbon
dioxide emissions affect more petrol-powered engines than it had
previously disclosed.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
Moody's raises its credit rating on Fresenius to Baa3,
citing among other the group's defensive business profile,
strong track record of profitable growth with very limited
correlation to the macroeconomic cycle.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 3.6 pct higher
The internet service provider on Tuesday reported a rise in
third-quarter core profit and revenues as the number of
subscribers continued to rise.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The investment firm said nine-month earnings after taxes
rose 10 percent to 51.5 million euros ($54.9 million). It
expects full-year EBIT to come in at between 125 million and 130
million euros.
HECKLER & KOCH
No indication available
The majority owner of Heckler & Koch, Andreas Heeschen, is
injecting 60 million euros of his own money into the German gun
maker to help reduce its debt and improve its credit ratings.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON SE : SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy"
RWE AG : SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy"
HANNOVER RE : JP Morgan raises to "overweight"
from "underweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks little
changed.
Time: 7.34 GMT.
IPO
Biotech group Brain AG is planning to sell shares to raise
capital, which could include an initial public offering (IPO),
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quotes senior manager Martin
Langer as saying.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic
sentiment seen rising to 6.0 from 1.9, current conditions seen
at 55.0 versus 55.2.
($1 = 0.9379 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)