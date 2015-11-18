FRANKFURT Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
PARIS ATTACKS
Heavy gunfire erupted in a north Paris suburb early on
Wednesday as special police forces launched an operation to
catch the alleged mastermind behind gun and bomb attacks in
which 129 people were killed last week, police and judicial
sources said.
A soccer game between Germany and Netherlands which German
Chancellor Angel Merkel was due to attend in Hanover was called
off two hours before its scheduled start on Tuesday over fears
of a planned bombing.
EURO FINANCE WEEK
Day 3 of Euro Finance Week, with speakers including ECB
Executive Board member Yves Mersch and Iran's deputy oil
minister for commerce and international affairs, Amir-Hossein
Zamaninia.
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Monsanto executives are discussing whether the
world's largest seed company should try to acquire agrochemical
rivals such a top pesticide maker Syngenta or Bayer
CropScience, Monsanto President Brett Begemann said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Lawyers for German automaker Porsche said actor Paul Walker
was responsible for his own death in a crash of a Porsche sports
car, in response to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Walker's
daughter, court documents showed.
WIRECARD
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The group now sees its 2015 EBITDA coming to 223-232 million
euros, compared with previous guidance for 220-232 million, it
said as it published full quarterly results.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The real estate group said it was placing a 500 million euro
corporate bond to refinance debt of Deutsche Office.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Finance Chief Dirk Kaliebe said he believes a share price
slide following the company's results on Friday was at least
partly caused by short sellers, according to an interview in
Boersen-Zeitung.
SIXT LEASING
No indication available
The group now expects 2015 pretax profit to rise to around
30 million euros from the year-earlier level of 25.6 million,
compared with previous guidance for a year-on-year improvement,
the company said as it published quarterly results.
STROEER
Indicated 4.9 percent lower
Parties related to the founding families intend to sell
shares equivalent to 9.7 percent of the company's issued shares
capital, Stroeer said late on Tuesday.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 4 percent lower
TLG is offering new shares equivalent to 10 percent of its
existing share capital to raise funds to buy additional
properties, it said late on Tuesday. A source familiar with the
transaction told Reuters the shares would be priced close to
Tuesday's closing price.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The online pet supplies retailer now expects 2015 pretax
profit to reach around 12 million euros, compared with previous
guidance for profit between 8 and 12 million, it said as it
published full quarterly results.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with an
"underweight" rating, 23 euro price target
SCHAEFFLER - HSBC starts with "buy", target price
18 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9374 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)