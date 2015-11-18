FRANKFURT Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

PARIS ATTACKS

Heavy gunfire erupted in a north Paris suburb early on Wednesday as special police forces launched an operation to catch the alleged mastermind behind gun and bomb attacks in which 129 people were killed last week, police and judicial sources said.

A soccer game between Germany and Netherlands which German Chancellor Angel Merkel was due to attend in Hanover was called off two hours before its scheduled start on Tuesday over fears of a planned bombing.

EURO FINANCE WEEK

Day 3 of Euro Finance Week, with speakers including ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch and Iran's deputy oil minister for commerce and international affairs, Amir-Hossein Zamaninia.

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Monsanto executives are discussing whether the world's largest seed company should try to acquire agrochemical rivals such a top pesticide maker Syngenta or Bayer CropScience, Monsanto President Brett Begemann said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Lawyers for German automaker Porsche said actor Paul Walker was responsible for his own death in a crash of a Porsche sports car, in response to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Walker's daughter, court documents showed.

WIRECARD

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The group now sees its 2015 EBITDA coming to 223-232 million euros, compared with previous guidance for 220-232 million, it said as it published full quarterly results.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The real estate group said it was placing a 500 million euro corporate bond to refinance debt of Deutsche Office.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Finance Chief Dirk Kaliebe said he believes a share price slide following the company's results on Friday was at least partly caused by short sellers, according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung.

SIXT LEASING

No indication available

The group now expects 2015 pretax profit to rise to around 30 million euros from the year-earlier level of 25.6 million, compared with previous guidance for a year-on-year improvement, the company said as it published quarterly results.

STROEER

Indicated 4.9 percent lower

Parties related to the founding families intend to sell shares equivalent to 9.7 percent of the company's issued shares capital, Stroeer said late on Tuesday.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 4 percent lower

TLG is offering new shares equivalent to 10 percent of its existing share capital to raise funds to buy additional properties, it said late on Tuesday. A source familiar with the transaction told Reuters the shares would be priced close to Tuesday's closing price.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer now expects 2015 pretax profit to reach around 12 million euros, compared with previous guidance for profit between 8 and 12 million, it said as it published full quarterly results.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S - Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with an "underweight" rating, 23 euro price target

SCHAEFFLER - HSBC starts with "buy", target price 18 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)